A regulatory attorney who focuses his practice on a wide range of government contract matters, including bid protests, claims and disputes, and compliance and sub-prime issues, Eric has extensive experience in government contract litigation. He has successfully prosecuted and intervened in numerous bid protests before the US Court of Federal Claims (USCFC), US Government Accountability Office (GAO), boards of contract appeals, and other federal agencies. He counsels clients regarding the Service Contract Act (SCA), Davis-Bacon Act and other labor issues, domestic preferences, export controls, cybersecurity, subcontracting and teaming agreements, and compliance with the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) and other agency regulatory requirements, such as the Defense Federal Acquisition Supplement (DFARS). Eric also represents contractors in investigations and suspension and debarment proceedings, as well as in federal and state courts.

Besides helping government contractors through contracting compliance and litigation issues, Eric provides strategic and practical advice with matters connected to cybersecurity and privacy in the government contracting space. Among other things, Eric counsels clients on obligations in the FAR (such as FAR 52.204-21) and on agency-specific requirements from the Department of Defense (DOD), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), and others, including the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) program and Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP). Eric also guides companies through cybersecurity incident responses and litigation, including potential ramifications under the False Claims Act (FCA).

Eric is a government contracting thought leader, having appeared on Government Matters and Federal News Network, and has featured at conferences to provide his insight with respect to emerging issues.