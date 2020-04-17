Eric R. Link
Senior Attorney and Director of Government Affairs
Overview
Eric’s practice focuses on legislative and regulatory matters, with a particular emphasis on technology and procurement issues impacting business. With extensive experience related to procurement and the use of new technology, Eric advises clients on the myriad of issues faced in this ever-changing environment. His experience and understanding provides clients with a chance to quickly address opportunities and solve challenges facing their business.
Prior to joining Hunton Andrews Kurth, Eric served in several leadership roles in the government sector focused on technology and procurement.
Experience
- Chief Deputy, Division of Purchases and Supply, Virginia Department of General Services, 2019
- Deputy Chief Information Officer, Virginia Information Technologies Agency (VITA), 2015-2019
- Executive Director, Legal & Legislative Services, Virginia Information Technologies Agency (VITA), 2008-2019
- Legislative Liaison / Assistant to the County Administrator, Loudoun County, Virginia, 2007-2008
- Advisor to the Chief Information Officer, Virginia Information Technologies Agency (VITA), 2005-2007
- Staff Attorney, Joint Commission on Technology & Science, Virginia General Assembly, 2001-2004
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recommended for Outsourcing, Legal 500 United States, 2020
Education
JD, University of Richmond School of Law, 1997
BA, University of Richmond, 1989
Admissions
Virginia