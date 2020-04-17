Eric’s practice focuses on legislative and regulatory matters, with a particular emphasis on technology and procurement issues impacting business. With extensive experience related to procurement and the use of new technology, Eric advises clients on the myriad of issues faced in this ever-changing environment. His experience and understanding provides clients with a chance to quickly address opportunities and solve challenges facing their business.

Prior to joining Hunton Andrews Kurth, Eric served in several leadership roles in the government sector focused on technology and procurement.