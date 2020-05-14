Overview

Eric’s practice focuses on structured finance, with specialized experience in mortgage securitization and resecuritization transactions. Eric represents issuers, underwriters, lenders and mortgage servicers in structured finance transactions, with an emphasis on mortgage securitization and resecuritization transactions. He also has experience in regulation of investment funds and general corporate transactions.

Insights

Events & Speaking Engagements

News

Education

JD, The George Washington University Law School, with honors, 2014

BA, University of Michigan, 2011

Admissions

New York

California

Jump to Page