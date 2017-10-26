Eric has litigated cases in numerous federal and state courts across the country and is admitted to practice before the US Courts of Appeals for the Third, Fourth, Eighth, DC and Federal Circuits and the US Supreme Court. He has argued appeals before the Third, Fourth and Eighth Circuits.

A significant portion of Eric’s practice involves advising clients on environmental risks in connection with complex business transactions and major development projects.

His work involves identifying environmental compliance requirements and environmental risks and developing creative approaches to managing these issues to ensure they do not become impediments to completing the transaction.

Eric’s extensive experience in both litigation and transactional matters gives him insight into client needs, allowing him to balance their business objectives with practical aspects of the case at hand.