Eric J. Nedell
Partner
Overview
Eric is a finance lawyer who represents agents, lenders, sponsors and borrowers in commercial financing matters across a broad range of industries and asset classes. Many of his clients are in the energy industry, including solar, wind and other renewable assets, or provide financing to energy clients.
Experience
- Represented Pacific Gas and Electric Company in connection with its $15 billion loan guarantee from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Loan Programs Office pursuant to the Title 17 Clean Energy Financing Program
- Represented buyers and sellers of energy tax credits (ITC and PTC) in various tax credit transfer transactions aggregating more than $1 billion
- Represented seller in connection with the transfer of up to $700 million of 45X advanced manufacturing production tax credits
- Represented tax equity investors in connection with refinancing and restructuring of a portfolio of wind projects affected by Winter Storm Uri
- Represented electric utility borrower in connection with a $1.0 billion master revolving credit facility
- Represented electric utility borrower in connection with a $2.5 billion master revolving credit facility with sustainability-linked loan (“SLL”) features
- Served as designated underwriters counsel in connection with issuance by WEC Infrastructure Wind Holding I LLC of $413.6 million private placement and $30 million letter of credit facility supported by a portfolio of wind assets
- Represented operator of a toll road in Texas in connection with the amend and extend of its $298 million credit facilities
- Represented Administrative Agent and Lead Arranger in connection with a $175 million senior credit facility to a leading tow boat, barge and diesel service provider
- Represented a private charitable foundation in the issuance of $124 million term loan to refinance existing indebtedness
- Represented fund client in connection with issuance by onshore/offshore funds of a $150 million secured credit facilities
- Represented publicly traded postal REIT in the negotiation of $200 million unsecured term and revolving credit facilities.
- Represented publicly traded diversified telecommunications holding company in a $400 million senior secured financing.
- Represented electric utility borrower in connection with four credit facilities totaling $9.75 billion in connection with emergence from bankruptcy.
- Represented publicly traded diversified telecommunications holding company in an amend and extend transaction of its $865 million senior secured credit facilities.
- Represented electric utility borrower in connection with a $2.5 billion master revolving credit facility.
- Represented publicly traded provider of secure transportation logistics borrower in connection with a $1.5 billion senior secured term loan and revolving multicurrency credit facility.
- Represented Administrative Agent and Lead Arranger in connection with a $140 million senior secured term loan and letter of credit facility secured by a portfolio of solar assets.
- Represented Administrative Agent and Lead Arranger in connection with a $63 million senior secured construction loan facility to finance the construction of a 93 MW wind generation facility in Illinois.
- Represented Administrative Agent and Lead Arranger in connection with a $27 million senior secured term loan and letter of credit facility to finance the construction and development of a 99 MWac solar powered generation facility in Utah.
- Represented publicly traded diversified telecommunications holding company in a $960 million senior secured financing the proceeds of which were used to acquire a publicly traded provider of wireless communications services.
- Represented publicly traded used car dealer in connection with the issuance of $500 million of senior unsecured notes in a 4(a)(2) private placement.
- Represented publicly traded REIT client in the negotiation of $450 million senior credit facilities.
- Represented Administrative Agent and Joint Lead Arrangers in connection with $160 million senior secured credit facilities to a publicly traded gaming company in connection with a leveraged buyout.
- Represented mortgage lender in connection with a $200 million term loan secured by mortgages on more than 130 retail locations.
- Represented Administrative Agent and Lead Arranger in connection with a $225 million senior revolving credit facility to a publicly traded home health care company.
- Represented private equity company borrower in connection with $391 million senior secured credit facilities in connection with the acquisition of an interest in two coal-fired power plants located in Pennsylvania.
- Represented publicly traded financial services company borrower in connection with a $400 million senior secured covenant lite credit facility, including a subsequent amend and extend transaction.
- Represented publicly traded borrower in a $1 billion amend and extend transaction of its senior credit facility.
- Represented lender in connection with a $38 million credit facility made available to a middle-market private equity fund portfolio company borrower.
- Represented lender in connection with a $75 million senior unsecured term loan facility to a financial services company borrower.
- Represented private equity fund portfolio company borrower in connection with the refinancing of senior and mezzanine credit facilities with $50 million of senior and subordinated notes issued in a private placement and a $20 million working capital revolving credit facility.
- Represented subsidiary of a national residential solar electricity provider in the issuance of $27.2 million of senior notes in a back-leverage financing.
- Represented private equity fund portfolio company borrower in connection with a multi-tranche acquisition financing for a “going private” transaction.
- Represented publicly traded borrower in connection with its $525 million multi-currency senior credit facility.
- Represented provider of secure transportation logistics borrower in connection with a series of bilateral credit facilities in an aggregate amount in excess of $300 million.
- Represented public company in connection with the issuance of $100 million of senior unsecured notes in a private placement.
- Represented a private charitable foundation in a refinancing of $325 million of indebtedness through the issuance of $275 million of senior notes in a private placement and a $50 million revolving credit facility.
- Represented public company borrower in connection with a $650 million acquisition financing.
- Represented publicly traded energy company borrower in connection with a $200 million ABL credit facility.
- Represented lender in connection with an $18.5 million construction and term loan facility related to seven solar projects in Arizona.
- Represented public utility borrower in connection with a $2.1 billion bridge loan.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recommended for Project Finance (2019, 2021-2023) and Energy Transactions: Electric Power (2021, 2023), Legal 500 United States
Affiliations
Professional
- Former Chair, Pro Bono Committee of the Richmond Bar Association (2011-12); Committee Member (2009-12)
- Member, Hunton Andrews Kurth Recruiting Committee
- Past-President, Maymont Foundation
- Member, Board of Directors of St. Michael’s Episcopal School (2017-2023)
Education
JD, University of Notre Dame Law School, 2004
MBA, University of Notre Dame, 2004
BA, Economics and Political Science, Stonehill College, cum laude, 2000
Admissions
Virginia
New York