Eric’s practice focuses on class action defense and related internal investigations, including trial work, in all aspects of the financial services industry. Eric’s practice focuses on complex litigation, internal investigations and trial work. He has broad experience, both from working as lead trial counsel in many high profile cases and as in-house chief litigation counsel for the US subsidiary of a Fortune 20 financial services company. His practice focuses primarily on defense in all aspects of banking, housing, insurance and financial services litigation, with a primary concentration on defense of class actions and individual lawsuits in federal and state courts (including ECOA, FCRA, and FDCPA claims). Eric also advises clients on their practices and procedures related to mortgage servicing, mortgage insurance, life insurance, annuity and mutual fund sales, 1933, 1934, and 1940 Act issues, fair housing, consumer lending and debt collection (including credit reporting issues under the FCRA). In addition, he has handled numerous ERISA matters, including several successful trials. He also frequently conducts internal investigations on all of these issues for his clients.