A former Assistant Solicitor General of West Virginia, Erica’s practice focuses on appellate and environmental litigation. In private practice, Erica assists clients with appeals before federal and state courts involving a wide range of issues, including questions of constitutional, administrative, and environmental law.

Before joining the firm, Erica served for three years in the Solicitor General’s division of the Office of the West Virginia Attorney General. In that role, she represented the State of West Virginia in administrative, constitutional, environmental, and criminal law matters before the US Supreme Court, US Courts of Appeals, and the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals.

Erica argued and won three cases before the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals and authored briefs in the US Supreme Court, the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals, and various US Courts of Appeals.

She also represented the State of West Virginia in high-profile challenges to environmental regulations under the Clean Water Act, the Clean Air Act, and the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act.

Erica served as a law clerk for Judge Elizabeth L. Branch of the US Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit.