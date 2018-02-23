Overview

Erick’s practice focuses on structured finance in the secondary mortgage market. He represents clients in a wide range of structured transactions and other corporate finance transactions involving performing and non-performing residential mortgage loans, servicing rights, servicer advances, early buy-out (EBO) loans, trade receivables, home equity agreements and REO properties. He also advises specialty finance companies, including mortgage REITs, on the Volcker Rule and exemption from regulation under the Investment Company Act of 1940 in connection with bank financings and securities offerings.

Erick is a versatile attorney, a practiced negotiator and a precise drafter. He engages in regular community and charitable volunteer work and pro bono work that serves the disadvantaged.

Experience

  • Represents financial services clients in warehousing facilities for real estate related assets, including mortgage loans, servicing rights and REO properties.
  • Represents originators, servicers and lenders in financing agency and private-label servicer advances through structured facilities and related note issuances.
  • Represents Ginnie Mae in connection with its government guaranteed multiclass securities program and in enhancements to the program.
  • Represents borrowers in structured transactions involving trade receivables, auto loans and single-family rental properties.

Professional

  • Member, J. Reuben Clark Law Society
  • Member, BYU Management Society

Education

JD, Washington and Lee University School of Law, cum laude, 2006

BA, Brigham Young University, 2000

Admissions

Virginia

Utah

