Erick’s practice focuses on structured finance in the secondary mortgage market. He represents clients in a wide range of structured transactions and other corporate finance transactions involving performing and non-performing residential mortgage loans, servicing rights, servicer advances, early buy-out (EBO) loans, trade receivables, home equity agreements and REO properties. He also advises specialty finance companies, including mortgage REITs, on the Volcker Rule and exemption from regulation under the Investment Company Act of 1940 in connection with bank financings and securities offerings.

Erick is a versatile attorney, a practiced negotiator and a precise drafter. He engages in regular community and charitable volunteer work and pro bono work that serves the disadvantaged.