Erik also prosecutes trademarks, copyrights, and software patents. He prepares infringement and invalidity analyses and opinions in the fields of computer science, telecommunications, and Internet-based standards and services. And he works closely with clients to draft, structure, and negotiate complex IP and technology contracts. He handles joint development agreements, patent and technology license agreements, software and data licenses, trademark license agreements, open source software compliance agreements, SaaS agreements, and IP and technology transfer agreements – often within the context of M&A transactions.

In addition to securing, protecting, and enforcing clients’ rights, Erik routinely counsels clients on other IP related matters including e-commerce, artificial intelligence (AI), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), smart contracts, digital certificate technologies, token-based and biometric authentication, ICANN domain name Uniform Dispute Resolution Policy (UDRP) disputes, digital rights management, web services and end user license agreements (EULA), compliance with the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), website privacy policies, Consumer Product Safety Commission compliance, Federal Trade Commission (FTC) compliance, website disclaimers, and Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) compliance.

In addition to his recognition in the World Trademark Review 1000 (2023-2024), Erik has been named a Rising Star in the IP Stars Handbook by Managing Intellectual Property (2020-2023).

Early in his career, Erik served as a law clerk in the United States Court of Federal Claims and served in the DC office of US Senator Arlen Specter of Pennsylvania.