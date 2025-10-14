Erika is co-chair of the firm’s issues and appeals practice group. A former Solicitor General of Virginia, Erika is an experienced appellate and trial-level litigator. She has argued dozens of cases in federal and state courts, including a prevailing argument in the US Supreme Court.

Erika represents clients on a wide range of issues, including complex questions of constitutional law, statutory interpretation, and justiciability. She has experience handling environmental, energy, and First Amendment matters for clients. She is also knowledgeable on federal preemption, products liability, personal jurisdiction, and sovereign immunity. She has litigated matters in numerous courts, including the US Supreme Court, US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, Supreme Court of Virginia, and the Eastern District of Virginia. Erika also provides clients strategic appellate support, including for matters in the pre-litigation phase and at the trial level.

Before her time in the Virginia Attorney General’s Office, Erika spent a decade practicing appellate law at a national law firm, with a focus on constitutional and statutory issues. Erika also served as a trial attorney in the Federal Programs Branch of the US Department of Justice, and clerked for Justice Stephen Breyer of the US Supreme Court and Chief Judge Alex Kozinski of the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.