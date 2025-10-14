Erika Maley
Overview
Erika is co-chair of the firm’s issues and appeals practice group. A former Solicitor General of Virginia, Erika is an experienced appellate and trial-level litigator. She has argued dozens of cases in federal and state courts, including a prevailing argument in the US Supreme Court.
Erika represents clients on a wide range of issues, including complex questions of constitutional law, statutory interpretation, and justiciability. She has experience handling environmental, energy, and First Amendment matters for clients. She is also knowledgeable on federal preemption, products liability, personal jurisdiction, and sovereign immunity. She has litigated matters in numerous courts, including the US Supreme Court, US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, Supreme Court of Virginia, and the Eastern District of Virginia. Erika also provides clients strategic appellate support, including for matters in the pre-litigation phase and at the trial level.
Before her time in the Virginia Attorney General’s Office, Erika spent a decade practicing appellate law at a national law firm, with a focus on constitutional and statutory issues. Erika also served as a trial attorney in the Federal Programs Branch of the US Department of Justice, and clerked for Justice Stephen Breyer of the US Supreme Court and Chief Judge Alex Kozinski of the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, The Federalist Society
- Barrister, Edward Coke Appellate Inn of Court
News
Education
JD, Stanford Law School, Order of the Coif, Articles Committee, Stanford Law Review, 2008
BA, Duke University, summa cum laude, 2004
Admissions
District of Columbia
Virginia
Courts
Supreme Court of the United States
US Court of Appeals, District of Columbia Circuit
US Court of Appeals, Federal Circuit
US Court of Appeals, Second Circuit
US Court of Appeals, Fourth Circuit
US Court of Appeals, Fifth Circuit
US Court of Appeals, Ninth Circuit
US District Court, District of Columbia
US District Court, Eastern District of Virginia
US District Court, Western District of Virginia
Government Service
Solicitor General of Virginia
Trial Attorney, Federal Programs Branch, US Department of Justice
Clerkships
Supreme Court of the United States
US Court of Appeals, Ninth Circuit