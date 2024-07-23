Erin Brown
Overview
Erin focuses her practice on commercial and securities litigation in both state and federal courts. Erin’s experience includes drafting motions, pleadings, and other documents, as well as conducting legal research and analysis and assisting with discovery. She counsels clients on a variety of litigation matters involving financial services, securities, commercial real estate, and intellectual property disputes.
Erin also has experience advising financial institutions and companies regarding compliance, including related to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) and state telemarketing statutes.
In addition, Erin has an active pro bono practice.
Erin earned her law degree from Tulane University School of Law, where she worked in the Domestic Violence Law Clinic and served as a managing editor for the Maritime Law Journal.
Insights
Legal Updates
- 4 Minute ReadJuly 23, 2024Legal Update
Education
JD, Tulane University Law School, cum laude, Managing Editor, Tulane Maritime Law Journal, 2023
BA, Tulane University, cum laude, 2020
Admissions
Texas