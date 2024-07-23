Erin focuses her practice on commercial and securities litigation in both state and federal courts. Erin’s experience includes drafting motions, pleadings, and other documents, as well as conducting legal research and analysis and assisting with discovery. She counsels clients on a variety of litigation matters involving financial services, securities, commercial real estate, and intellectual property disputes.

Erin also has experience advising financial institutions and companies regarding compliance, including related to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) and state telemarketing statutes.