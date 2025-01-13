Overview

Erin is co-chair of the firm’s financial institutions corporate and regulatory practice. She assists clients with a broad range of legal and regulatory matters related to payments and payment systems, digital commerce, banking and financial services, technology and internet products, privacy and data protection laws, and general corporate matters.

Erin regularly advises financial institutions and alternative payment providers regarding mobile banking, mobile payments, and mobile wallet products and services. She has been involved in the creation of new payment networks and has worked extensively on emerging products, services and network operating rules related to mobile payment systems.

On behalf of advertisers, marketers and retail companies, Erin provides industry-focused guidance regarding mobile payments and add-on mobile products such as mobile loyalty/rewards and geo-location advertising, coupons and offers. She also has experience with a broad range of matters related to e-commerce technology and internet products, confidentiality and data security laws. In addition, Erin counsels clients on a broad range of general corporate matters.

A recognized thought leader, Erin writes and speaks frequently on payments, mobile payments, and privacy and data protection issues.

Experience

Payments Systems and Digital Commerce:

Erin represents retailers, financial institutions, non-bank payment systems and financial services companies, and other third-party businesses engaged in “anywhere commerce,” including point-of-sale, online e-commerce, and mobile commerce, as well as “set-top” commerce via television or game systems.

  • Credit cards, debit cards and ACH networks:
    • Counsels issuing banks and retailers on agreements and transactions relating to ACH and debit, credit and stored-value card related agreements and transactions.
    • Negotiates payment-processing contracts.
    • Counsels financial institutions on merchant-acquisition matters.
    • Negotiates co-branding, issuer, processor, and third-party sales and distribution agent agreements.
    • Advises financial institutions, vendors, processors and merchants on ACH and physical and remote deposit-capture, check-based payments, transactions, disputes and related agreements.
  • Alternative and emerging payments:
    • Advises on the design and launch of closed-loop, open-loop and reloadable prepaid/stored-value card programs.
    • Provides legal analysis and advice, from a business and regulatory standpoint, regarding the full spectrum of alternative and emerging payment technology and systems, including person-to-person (P2P) and account-to-account (A2A) transfers and payment mechanisms, prepaid/stored-value cards, gift cards, general-purpose reloadable cards, electronic invoicing and billing systems, traditional and mobile loyalty/rewards cards, and mobile banking and mobile payments.

Mobile Payments, Mobile Wallets and Financial Technology (FinTech):

Erin represents financial institutions, alternative payments providers and mobile wallet companies regarding regulatory and contractual matters for mobile financial services and mobile payments. Among other areas, she provides analysis and advice regarding mobile banking and mobile payments landscape products, including regulatory and technological issues, including methods of using different technology at the point-of-sale (such as cloud versus QR bar codes versus “near-field communication” (NFC) technology).

  • Represents a client developing and implementing mobile wallet products that seek to combine online and point-of-sale payment functions with loyalty/rewards, targeted ads and offers, and financial spend and budgeting services.
  • Counseling a national mobile wallet provider on regulatory issues and compliance, privacy and data security, and intellectual property matters, including advice regarding product development and launch.
  • Advising an app developer who is creating a mobile-wallet “white label” software development kit for use by various mobile wallet providers providing counsel on joint-development and customer agreements.
  • Represents numerous financial institutions with regard to creation and implementation of mobile banking apps, including mobile deposit-capture features and alternative payment services such as person-to-person (P2P) transfers.
  • Represents a mobile banking platform developer with regard to regulatory, compliance, and privacy and data security issues, as well as mobile banking customer-facing terms and conditions, and provides guidance on financial institution contracts (as third-party vendor).
  • Represents various online and mobile small-dollar lenders.
  • Represents emerging financial technology companies providing traditional financial services.

Banking and Financial Services:

Erin advises payments and banking and financial services clients regarding statutes, regulations, guidelines, financial institution letters, legal opinion letters, and interpretive rulings and policy statements involving state agencies and federal regulatory bodies/agencies such as the:

  • Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)
  • Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council (FFIEC)
  • Federal Reserve Board (FRB)
  • Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC)
  • Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)
  • National Credit Union Administration (NCUA)
  • Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
  • Texas Department of Banking
  • California Division of Financial Institutions

She also counsels payments, banking and financial services clients regarding legal and regulatory issues related to financial services, including requirements of and compliance with:

  • The Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA)
  • Federal anti-money laundering laws, the US PATRIOT ACT and Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) regulations
  • State and local laws in jurisdictions such as California, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Texas and Washington, D.C.
  • Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) Article 4A
  • Electronic Funds Transfer Act (EFTA)/Regulation E
  • Check21 Act/check imaging
  • Regulation CC (funds availability)
  • Truth in Lending Act/Regulation Z
  • NACHA and other card and payment association rules and requirements
  • Various state money-transmission laws (including virtual currency regulations)
  • Various federal and state privacy laws and data security breach laws

Banking and Financial Technology Agreements:

  • Represents banking and financial services clients regarding banking-related agreements covering software services (including outsourcing), accounts receivable/payable management via electronic data interchange (EDI), and one-stop payments management for retail customers.
  • Advises banking, financial services and corporate clients with regard to treasury management services (such as ACH, wire transfers, Check21 and remote capture issues), internet banking (including user agreements), ATM/check card services, merchant payment card and credit card processing services, end-user license agreements, website terms of use and privacy policies (including ensuring compliance with Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act, Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), European Union requirements and California-model privacy laws).
  • Advises financial institutions in third-party vendor negotiations regarding mobile banking and mobile-banking “white label” platforms and related third-party due diligence.

Data Privacy and Security:

Erin represents various banking, financial services, corporate and retail clients regarding:

  • Compliance with state data breach notification laws, including analyzing breach incident computer forensic reports, state-by-state analysis of applicable notification laws, interaction and consultation with various state regulatory authorities, drafting data security breach notification letters and related frequently asked questions, and providing research and advice regarding credit monitoring options and products.
  • Compliance with Federal Right to Financial Privacy, Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA), Fair and Accurate Credit Transactions Act (FACTA), California Song-Beverly Act, federal CAN-SPAM Act, state email laws, federal and state laws regarding restriction on use of driver’s license information, state credit-freeze laws and other statutes.
  • Problems and losses due to financial fraud conducted by electronic funds transfers, including via the ACH network, wires and debit and credit cards.

Retail:

Erin counsels retail, restaurant, banking and other corporate clients on a broad range of regulatory, legal and business matters relevant to the retail industry, including loyalty/rewards programs, advertising and offers, data analytics and “big data,” marketing and promotions, electronic payments and other issues:

  • Advises on privacy issues related to mobile devices that use geo-location or geo-fencing functions for real-time couponing and deals, as well as customer and participant data collection.
  • Provides counsel on legal and regulatory issues applicable to gift cards, promotional cards and other stored-value products, including card program structure, card disclosure language, and terms and conditions of use.Entry of UK-based supermarket chain into the US market. Worked directly as outside corporate counsel with 45+ inhouse business clients to draft and negotiate agreements for the United States multi-state launch and operations of major UK-based supermarket chain, including commercial banking, credit card, payment processing and ATM machine agreements; private label and branded product supplier agreements; corporate payables agreements; and various consulting services and survey and reporting services agreements.
  • Counsels a mobile-based advertising and marketing and loyalty/rewards company with regard to regulatory, compliance and privacy and data security issues.
  • Provides legal advice to retailers and merchants on closed-loop gift card products, including physical and virtual cards and card accounts, and advice regarding unclaimed property issues and escheat laws.
  • Advises on payment-processing agreements and point-of-sale/point-of-purchase software and hardware, including mobile payment acceptance issues, and regulatory and compliance on security requirements such as PCI-DSS.
  • Counsels on fuel pump and “pay at the pump” payments and advertising issues.

Digital and E-Commerce:

Erin represents software, computer hardware, banking, Internet and retail corporate clients (including traditional and online-only clients) regarding e-commerce technology transactions and distribution activities such as licensing, sales, marketing, distribution, alliance, vendor, subcontractor, outsourcing and payment processing agreements (including service level agreements); use of the Internet for marketing activities; formation of strategic alliances, cross-marketing arrangements, website development agreements, website hosting agreements, website privacy policies and conditions of use; protection and licensing of copyright, trademark and service mark intellectual property; software licensing and enduser licensing:

  • Represents e-commerce and m-commerce website and app developers with regard to payment processing and payment acceptance options.
  • Represents a local “daily deal” company with regard to terms and conditions of use, and related privacy/data security issues.
  • Advises businesses seeking to “mobilize” their workforce via payment acceptance on mobile devices, contracting via mobile device and providing a “paperless” invoicing process.

Accolades

Honors & Recognitions

  • Recommended for Finance: FinTech, Legal 500 United States, 2020-2024
  • Named a “Client Service All‐Star” by BTI, 2022
  • Expert Panel, The Law Reviews, 2020
  • Recognized as the Corporate/Transactional Award Winner by the Travis County Women Lawyers’ Association, 2019
  • University of Texas President’s Council
  • University of Texas Junior Fellow
  • Named a Leading Banking and Finance Lawyer by Chambers USA, 2015

Affiliations

Professional

  • State Bar of Texas
  • College of the State Bar of Texas, Board of Directors (former)
  • State Bar of California
  • Austin Bar Association
  • Southwest Association of Bank Counsel, Former President
  • Federal Reserve Board Faster Payments Task Force, Member

Insights

Events & Speaking Engagements

  • December 1, 2022
    Event
    Speaker
    Cybersecurity Hot Topics, TBA Security and Risk Management Conference
  • October 13, 2022
    Event
    Speaker
    Worldwide: Webinar: U.S. Fintech Landscape: Business, Legal And Regulatory Issues For 2022 And Beyond, Mondaq
  • September 2022
    Event
    Presenter
    FinTech and Digital Strategy: Top Issues that Banks Should Be Aware Of, TBA/SWABC Legal Conference
  • July 13, 2022
    Event
    Presenter
    Crypto and Convertible Digital Currencies, TBA BSA/AML Compliance School
  • June 16, 2022
    Event
    Presenter
    U.S. Fintech Landscape (Business, Legal and Regulatory Issues), ICBA Webinar
  • March 29, 2022
    Event
    Presenter
    Future of Banking Task Force, TBA
  • February 3, 2022
    Event
    Speaker
    Worldwide: U.S. Fintech Landscape: Business, Legal and Regulatory Issues for 2022 and Beyond, Mondaq Webinar
  • February 3, 2022
    Event
    Presenter
    U.S Fintech Landscape for Mondaq
  • January 27, 2022
    Event
    Presenter
    Cutting Edge Loans and Payments/Where Are the Red/Green/Caution Signs?, TBA Bank Leadership Council Webinar
  • November 18, 2021
    Event
    Presenter
    Cutting Edge Payment Issues, SWABC
  • October 8, 2021
    Event
    Presenter
    Bank Growth via Fintech? Digital Banking and Banking-As-A-Service, TBA/SWABC Legal Convention
  • September 16, 2021
    Event
    Speaker
    Digital Banking and Banking-As-A Service, Austin AFP
  • September 15, 2021
    Event
    Speaker
    Recent Developments in Electronic Payments Law, 2021 Wespay Payments Symposium
  • August 16, 2021
    Event
    Presenter
    Growth by Digital Banking and Banking as a Service, ICBA CFO Forum 2021
  • August 12, 2021
    Event
    Speaker
    What an Fi Should Know About Cutting Edge Payment Offerings?, UMACHA Industry Heights
  • April 14, 2021
    Event
    Panelist
    eNotes in Warehouse Facilities: Legal Issues and Documentation Tips
  • February 9, 2021
    Event
    Speaker
    Sinking the Ink: eNotes, eMortgages, and Hybrid Closings Amid COVID-19 and Beyond, UNC
  • August, 20, 2020
    Event
    Speaker
    Sinking the Ink? E-SIGN, Electronic Signatures and Digital Channel Migration Post-COVID 19, VBA
  • July 2020
    Event
    Speaker
    How Banks and Credit Unions Should Best Approach a Fintech Partnership to Ensure Success, ACI Legal, Regulatory and Compliance Forum on FinTech & Emerging Payment Systems
  • June 3, 2020
    Event
    Speaker
    Sinking the Ink: eNotes, eMortgages and Hybrid Closings Amid COVID-19 and Beyond
  • January 25, 2020
    Event
    Panelist
    Embedded Security Risks and AI, American Bar Association’s 2020 Cyberspace Law Institute and Winter Working Meeting, Phoenix, AZ
  • January 25, 2020
    Event
    Speaker
    AI and Security Issues, American Bar Association Winter Cyberspace Law Meeting
  • July 18, 2019
    Event
    Presenter
    Legal Issues in Fraud by Channel Type (Check, Debit Card, Credit Card, ACH and Wire), ICBA webinar
  • June 27, 2019
    Event
    Presenter
    Marijuana Adjacencies and Best Practices to Mitigate Risk to your FI, BSA Coalition Anti-Money Laundering Conference
  • June 5, 2019
    Event
    Presenter
    Financial Institutions Disruption, CliftonLarsonAllen Regulated Industries Conference
  • May 21, 2019
    Event
    Presenter
    Payments Perfection: Your Bank’s Strategy for Success, Oklahoma Bankers Convention
  • May 7, 2019
    Event
    Presenter
    Recent Developments in Electronic Payments Law, NACHA Payments 2019
  • May 7, 2019
    Event
    Presenter
    What We Can Leave From Europe’s Successes and Mistakes, NACHA Payments 2019
  • April 28, 2019
    Event
    Presenter
    Banking Inside and Out, The Bank CEO Network
  • April 4, 2019
    Event
    Presenter
    Banking Cannabis: Laws, Regulations and Legal Ethics Issues, 2019 Texas Bankers Legal Conference Austin, TX
  • March 21, 2019
    Event
    Presenter
    Payments Perfection: Community Bank Strategies for Success, ICBA Community Banking Live Conference
  • November 10, 2018
    Event
    Digital Mortgages – The Future of Home Loans: eNotes and eMortgages
  • November 9, 2018
    Event
    We’ve Been Hacked – Now What? Data Breach Response for Banks, Dykema’s 2018 Financial Industry Group Annual Meeting
  • September 20, 2018
    Event
    The Future of Home Loans: eNotes and eMortgages, 42nd Annual Texas Association of Bank Counsel Convention
  • September 6, 2018
    Event
    Embracing Innovation: FinTech as Strategic Growth Opportunity, 2018 Midwest Strategic Options Conference
  • July 17, 2018
    Event
    The Future of Home Loans: eNotes and eMortgages
  • May 22, 2018
    Event
    Blockchain and Cryptocurrency for Cocktail Parties, Advisen Chicago Cyber Risk Insights Conference
  • May 9, 2018
    Event
    Of Hal, Skynet, and iRobot: Evolving Business and Legal Issues in AI, Big Data and IoT, American Bar Association Internet of Things (IoT) National Institute, Washington, DC
  • May 5, 2018
    Event
    Unlocking the Blockchain and Its Potential in the IP Space, Los Angeles Intellectual Property Law Association (LAIPLA) Spring Seminar, California, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Texas, Washington, D.C.
  • April 5, 2018
    Event
    We’ve Been Hacked – Now What? Data Breach Response for Banks, 44th Texas Bankers Association Bankers Legal Conference
  • January 25, 2018
    Event
    Protection of Records, 31st Annual Course in Advanced Intellectual Property Law, Houston, Texas
  • November 14, 2017
    Event
    What Will It Take to Comply with New York’s Cybersecurity Rules?, SourceMedia Webinar
  • October 26, 2017
    Event
    Embracing Innovation – Fintech, 6th Annual Strategic Opportunities and M&A Conference, New Orleans, Louisiana
  • October 26, 2017
    Event
    Trying to Reason with Hurricane Season: Response and Recovery to Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria
  • October 25, 2017
    Event
    Strategies on Addressing Fraud in eCommerce, VCFO Conversations, Austin, Texas
  • September 28, 2017
    Event
    Privacy, Data Security and Legal Considerations in Software as a Service and Cloud Computing Services for Educational Institutions, 2017 UT System Legal Conference, Austin, Texas
  • September 21, 2017
    Event
    Payments Law Update, Texas Association of Bank Counsel’s 41st Annual Convention, Lost Pines, Texas
  • May 5, 2017
    Event
    Cyber Theft (and Regular Theft) of Employee and Company Data
  • November 10, 2016
    Event
    Emerging Topics in Cannabis Law, 24th Annual Texas Minority Counsel Program, Dallas, Texas
  • October 6, 2016
    Event
    The Internet of Things – Key Legal Considerations, American Bar Association Business Law Section
  • May 25-27, 2016
    Event
    30th Annual Windy City Summit, panelist discussing mobile payments,
  • April 8, 2016
    Event
    Building a Better Vendor Agreement and Long-Term Partnership, 42nd Annual TBA Bakers Legal Conference, San Antonio, Texas
  • April 7, 2016
    Event
    The Emerging Cashless Society, American Bar Association Business Law Section Spring Meeting, Montreal, Canada
  • April 4, 2016
    Event
    Co-presenter
    Connecting the Payments Regulatory Dots in a Spirograph® World, Wisconsin ACH Association 2016 Electronic Payments Conference, Madison, Wisconsin
  • March 31, 2016
    Event
    Industry Roundtable on Evolving Payments, 11th ACI National Forum on Emerging Payments Systems, Chicago, Illinois
  • January 20, 2016
    Event
    Preparing For New Forms of Consumer Payment – Key Legal Issues and Concerns, National Retail Federation General Counsels Forum Winter Meeting, New York, New York
  • June 30 and October 1, 2015
    Event
    Speaker
    Cloud Computing: Legal, Ethical and Business Risks When Negotiating Agreements and Utilizing Services, Commercial Law Web Advisor
  • 2015
    Event
    Moderator
    Future of Payments, Independent Bankers Association of Texas Tech NCCCA, Dallas, Texas
  • November 12, 2014
    Event
    Legal and Regulatory Issues in Mobile Payments, Iowa Bankers Regulatory & Compliance Conference
  • November 6, 2014
    Event
    Bits, Bytes & Bitcoin, SWACHA Executive Leadership Payments Summit 2014, Irving, Texas
  • September 16, 2014
    Event
    Panelist
    Payments Compliance Roundtable Post – Conference Workshop, WesPay 2014 Payments Symposium, Irvine, California
  • September 15, 2014
    Event
    2014 Mobile Regulatory Changes and Impacts – What Financial Institutions Need to Know, WesPay 2014 Payments Symposium, Irvine, California
  • September 15, 2014
    Event
    The Future of Payments: Uncut and Uncensored, panelist, WesPay 2014 Payments Symposium, Irvine, California
  • September 11, 2014
    Event
    Panelist
    ATM & Mobile Compliance Pre-Conference Workshop, ATM & Mobile Innovation Summit, Washington D.C.
  • September 11, 2014
    Event
    Moderator
    Payment Regulation Trends Around the World, ATM & Mobile Innovation Summit, Washington D.C.
  • June 24, 2014
    Event
    Recent Developments in Electronic Payments Law, Payment Strategies for the Digital Age, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas
  • June 5, 2014
    Event
    Michigan Credit Union League Annual Convention, "Regulatory Issues in Mobile Payments," Grand Rapids, Michigan
  • May 28, 2014
    Event
    Cloud Computing: What Professional Service Firms Need to Know, TAGLaw Webinar
  • April 3, 2014
    Event
    E-Sign Compliance, Texas Bankers Association 40th Annual Legal Conference, San Antonio
  • March 22, 2014
    Event
    Southeast TAGLaw Meeting, Houston, Texas
  • February 13, 2014
    Event
    FastPay Information Exchange 2014, "Regulatory Issues on Mobile Payments," Orlando, Florida
  • January 30, 2014
    Event
    BankersHub 2014 Payments Presentation, "2014 Regulatory Issues in Mobile Payments," Webinar
  • February 15, 2013
    Event
    Seminar: The Transition to Mobile Wallet Payments — Are You Ready?
  • November 14, 2012
    Event
    Your Dad's Wallet — Your Customer's Wallet, e-Payment Seminar
  • April 29, 2012
    Event
    Changing Standards of Liability for ACH Transactions, NACHA Payments 2012 Conference, NACHA – The Electronic Payment Association
  • April 20, 2012
    Event
    Mobile Money in Developing Countries: Financial Inclusion & Financial Integrity, University of Washington Mobile Money Symposium
  • January 23, 2012
    Event
    Independent Bankers Association of Texas 2012 TechMecca Conference on 2012 Hot Button Issues in Mobile Banking and Mobile Payments
  • November 14, 2011
    Event
    Emerging Payments Conference, San Diego
  • September 14, 2011
    Event
    Hot Button Privacy Issues In Payments and Financial Services, IAPP Privacy Academy
  • September 1, 2011
    Event
    FCRA and Credit Reports: Common Collection Questions, speaker, University of Texas School of Law, CLE on Debt Collection
  • August 5, 2011
    Event
    Electronic Payments 101, Tarrant County Women's Bar Association
  • May 19, 2011
    Event
    Financial Payments 2011: Hot Button Issues for Banks, Treasury Management Association of Chicago, 25th Annual Windy City Summit Conference
  • April 21, 2011
    Event
    Social Media and Mobile Issues for Financial Institutions, Austin Bar Association Financial Institutions Section CLE Meeting
  • April 14, 2011
    Event
    Privacy and Data Security: Hot Topics for Financial Institutions, Texas State Bar Suing, Defending and Negotiating with Financial Institutions CLE Conference
  • April 6, 2011
    Event
    Correspondent Banking Payments Services for the Community Bank, National Automated Clearing House (NACHA) Payments 2011 Conference
  • March 31, 2011
    Event
    Fraud Issues in ACH Transactions, 37th Annual TBA Legal Conference, Austin, Texas
  • March 30, 2011
    Event
    Being Prepared For Data Breach Response: Why The Best Defense Is A Good Offense, American Bar Association Healthcare Law Section Teleconference

Publications

  • April 2021
    Publication
    Co-author
    United States (Chapter), The Financial Technology Law Review, Edition 4
  • February 2021
    Publication
    2020 Retail Industry Year in Review
  • May 2020
    Publication
    Co-author
    United States (Chapter), The Financial Technology Law Review, Edition 3
  • January 2020
    Publication
    2019 Retail Industry Year in Review
  • April 28, 2019
    Publication
    Author
    Cloud Computing Legal Issues for Financial Services (Chapter 6), Cloud 3.0 Drafting and Negotiating Cloud Computing Agreements, American Bar Association
  • December 17, 2018
    Publication
    Co-author
    Crumpets, Congress, Cannabis and Crypto: Top 10 Issues for Financial Services in 2019 – Part 2, NextGen Financial Services Report
  • December 13, 2018
    Publication
    Co-author
    Crumpets, Congress, Cannabis and Crypto: Top 10 Issues for Financial Services in 2019 (Part 1 of 2), NextGen Financial Services
  • October 24, 2018
    Publication
    Co-author
    Brave New Wheels? Potential Uses for Blockchain Technology in Auto Finance, NextGen Financial Services Report
  • September 12, 2018
    Publication
    Co-author
    Fintech-Forward: U.S. Treasury Department’s Report on Nonbank Financials, Fintech, and Innovation, NextGen Financial Services Report
  • September 11, 2018
    Publication
    Treating ICOs and Cryptocurrencies the Same Way is an Expensive Mistake, PaymentsSource
  • August 3, 2012
    Publication
    Co-author
    Mobile payments inviting plenty of regulatory scrutiny, Mobile Payments Today
  • July 23, 2018
    Publication
    Co-author
    Cryptocurrency vs. Initial Coin Offerings (ICO): Different Animals, Different Regulatory Concerns, NextGen Financial Services Report
  • January 2018
    Publication
    Mobile Wallets/Mobile Payments and Peer-to-Peer Payments, Chapter 4,  Electronic Payment Systems: Law and Emerging Technologies
  • December 2, 2017
    Publication
    How & Why Smart Systems Present New Legal Challenges, Texas CEO Magazine
  • November 3, 2017
    Publication
    Co-author
    While CFPB Leadership Fight Continues, Broader Questions Remain About Future of Consumer Financial Regulation, NextGen Financial Services Report
  • August 14, 2017
    Publication
    Co-author
    2017 Texas Legislative Recap of New Laws Affecting Financial Institutions Operating in Texas, NextGen Financial Services Report
  • August 8, 2017
    Publication
    Co-author
    Amendments to Regulation CC Affect Liability Considerations for Financial Institutions, NextGen Financial Services Report
  • December 29, 2016
    Publication
    EU-U.S. Privacy Shield – Recent Challenges: Impact on the U.S. and What Businesses Need to Know, World Data Protection Report
  • December 2016
    Publication
    Looking Ahead to the US FinTech Regulatory Landscape for 2017, Payments & FinTech Lawyer
  • September 10, 2016
    Publication
    Of Hal, Skynet and iRobot, Texas CEO Magazine
  • August 1, 2016
    Publication
    BNA Insights: OCC Takes the Lead in Regulating Fintech, Bloomberg BNA’s Banking Report
  • July 6, 2016
    Publication
    The US OCC holds forum on innovation in banking system, E-Finance & Payments Law & Policy
  • May 16, 2016
    Publication
    Why 'Compliance by Design' Must Be on Fintech's Roadmap, Bloomberg BNA Insights
  • October 16, 2015
    Publication
    Co-author
    EMV deadline passes in US with many not migrated over, E-Finance & Payments Law & Policy
  • September 8, 2015
    Publication
    Proposed federal cybersecurity legislation, Inside Counsel
  • June 2015
    Publication
    Co-author
    Accepting Credit Card Payments, State Bar of Texas Circuits Newsletter, Computer and Technology Section
  • March 16, 2015
    Publication
    Co-author
    Top Business Risks for Cloud Computing, State Bar of Texas Winter Newsletter 2015, Corporate Counsel Section
  • December 1, 2014
    Publication
    Legal Issues With Mobile Payments, Author, Texas Lawyer
  • November 1, 2014
    Publication
    Co-author
    EMV Adoption Mandated by the US Federal Government, E-Finance & Payments Law & Policy
  • February 1, 2014
    Publication
    The US may be Forced to Accelerate EMV Adoption, E-Finance & Payments Law & Policy
  • September 20, 2013
    Publication
    Overview of Mobile Payments in the United States, Banking & Financial Services Policy Report
  • February 1, 2013
    Publication
    Mobile payments start-ups: the need to know legal landscape, E-Finance & Payment Law & Policy
  • 2012
    Publication
    Incivility and Sanctions, by Erin F. Fonte, for the State Bar of Texas Advanced Civil Trial Course, Advanced Personal Injury Course and Business Torts Course
  • May 25, 2012
    Publication
    The rise of patent lawsuits in the mobile payments arena, E-Finance & Payments Law & Policy
  • February 20, 2012
    Publication
    Mobile Payments Becomes Patent Battleground, Mobile Payments Today

Blog Posts

News

Education

JD, Stanford Law School, with distinction, Phi Beta Kappa, 2002

BA, The University of Texas at Austin, with honors, 1995

Admissions

Texas

California

