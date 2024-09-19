Evan Warshauer
Overview
Evan advises policyholders in insurance coverage matters and complex insurance litigation. As a member of the firm’s nationwide insurance coverage team, Evan represents commercial policyholders in a range of matters, including property and business interruption claims, directors and officers liability, and cyber insurance. His clients benefit from the insight he’s gained representing insurers across the table, as well as his broad experience.
Prior to joining the firm, Evan focused his practice on reviewing and interpreting insurance policies and providing comprehensive coverage opinions on behalf of major domestic and international insurers. He also defended insurance companies in coverage disputes stemming from myriad first- and third-party claims.
While in law school, Evan served as a judicial intern for the Honorable Brian F. Holeman of the DC Superior Court. He was also a member of the George Mason Law Review and the George Mason Moot Court Board. Following graduation, Evan spent a year as an appellate law clerk for the Honorable Heidi Willis Currier of the Appellate Division of the New Jersey Superior Court.
Experience
- Represented insured and self-insured corporate clients in general liability and complex tort matters.
- Litigated construction defect, worksite accident, and related claims on behalf of construction companies, contractors, architects, and property managers.
- Defended health care professionals and facilities against complex medical malpractice claims.
- Defended clients at all stages of legal proceedings under the Longshore and Defense Base Acts and represented plaintiffs in federal and state employment law claims.
- Secured settlements for clients in state and federal age discrimination claims.
- Advised a ridesharing company in an employee-independent contractor dispute.
Insights
Legal Updates
- 5 Minute ReadSeptember 19, 2024Legal Update
Publications
- October 22, 2024Publication
- October 4, 2024Publication
Blog Posts
- December 17, 2024Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- October 30, 2024Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
Education
JD, Antonin Scalia Law School at George Mason University, cum laude, Member, George Mason Law Review, 2020
BA, Politics and International Affairs, Wake Forest University, 2017
Admissions
New Jersey
Washington, DC
Clerkships
New Jersey Superior Court, Appellate Division