Evan represents clients in a wide range of complex civil litigation and investigations. He has defended companies and individuals in consumer class actions and commercial disputes filed in both federal and state court. Evan has worked on matters involving commercial real estate, mortgage servicing, corporate transactions, cross-border contractual disputes, intellectual property, and the False Claims Act and Anti-Kickback Statute. He also has an active pro bono practice, including advocacy on behalf of veterans.

While at the New York University School of Law, Evan served as a Submissions Editor for the NYU Environmental Law Journal and externed with the United States District Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.