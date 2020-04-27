Overview

Evangeline’s practice focuses on class action and other large-case litigation involving subjects as diverse as the Fair Labor Standards Act, False Claims Act, and securities fraud. She is a seasoned trial attorney whose trial experience includes six wage and hour collective and class actions and two major Secretary of Labor enforcement actions. Two of those class actions resulted in complete defense verdicts, while two others resulted in judgment for the defendant after successful appeal. She is highly experienced in all aspects of case management, including discovery, briefing, witness preparation, working with and deposing expert witnesses, mediation and settlement, trial, and appeal. 

Experience

  • Currently representing a battery manufacturer against one of the Department of Labor’s top enforcement actions for alleged wage-hour violations at 24 factories. In May 2023, jury returned a verdict that rejected all of the government’s claims on behalf of non-uniformed employees, rejected the government’s claim that the employer willfully violated the law, and rejected 80% of the government’s claimed damages. The district court called the trial probably the largest ever under the FLSA, and it was the longest case in the judge’s 20 years on the bench. In post-trial rulings, the Court limited injunctive relief to the new pay practices developed in consultation with counsel, and denied the Secretary’s motion for liquidated damages of $22.25 million (constituting the largest dollar value loss in history for a DOL claim for liquidated damages).
  • Represented major meat processor in Fair Labor Standards Act collective and class actions in multiple jurisdictions through life-cycle of litigation, including one bench and five jury trials.
  • Successfully Defended Fair Labor Standards Act enforcement action brought by Department of Labor in six-week trial in the Northern District of Alabama.
  • Obtaining declaratory judgment after two-week trial for medical device manufacturer challenging Proposition 65 listing in California state court; judgment affirmed by the California Supreme Court.
  • Defeated class certification of plaintiff fire protection personnel bringing misclassification action under the Fair Labor Standards Act.
  • Successfully struck plaintiff’s sole expert witness on eve of trial in commercial litigation in the Eastern District of Virginia.

Affiliations

Professional

  • Advisory Board, Salvation Army National Capital Area Command, 2015 – present (Chair-Elect, 2017)

  • Board of Directors, Women’s Bar Association of the District of Columbia, 2003-2004; 2006

Insights

Events & Speaking Engagements

  • June 4, 2018
    Event
    Panelist
    “Wage & Hour Exposures by Key Industries: Examining the Latest Developments and Claims Trends Impacting the Hospitality, Transportation, Healthcare, Education and Retail/Service Industries,” ACI
  • September 27, 2017
    Event
    Client Service Curriculum: Litigation Skills Training Program–Complaints & Answers
  • January 20, 2014
    Event
    Panel Member
    Donning and Doffing and Other Pre/Post-Shift Activities, and the Continuous Workday, American Conference Institute 20th National Forum on Wage and Hour Claims and Class Actions, Miami
  • November 2013
    Event
    Panel Member
    Crafting an effective Class Action Trial Plan, 7th Annual ABA Labor and Employment Law Conference, New Orleans

Education

JD, The University of Texas School of Law, 1995

MPAff, The University of Texas at Austin: Lyndon B Johnson School of Public Affairs, 1995

AB, Public Policy, Stanford University, David Starr Jordan scholar, 1991

Admissions

District of Columbia

