Evangeline’s practice focuses on class action and other large-case litigation involving subjects as diverse as the Fair Labor Standards Act, False Claims Act, and securities fraud. She is a seasoned trial attorney whose trial experience includes six wage and hour collective and class actions and two major Secretary of Labor enforcement actions. Two of those class actions resulted in complete defense verdicts, while two others resulted in judgment for the defendant after successful appeal. She is highly experienced in all aspects of case management, including discovery, briefing, witness preparation, working with and deposing expert witnesses, mediation and settlement, trial, and appeal.