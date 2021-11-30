C. Evans Poston, Jr.
Overview
Evans’ practice focuses on state and local government affairs; legislative, budgetary and regulatory strategy; and economic development efforts on behalf of businesses, local governments, regional organizations and other clients.
Evans expands the firm’s government affairs and economic development capabilities to the Hampton Roads metropolitan region, a significant driver of Virginia’s economy. His state government experience and knowledge stretches across Virginia.
Before joining the firm, Evans served as Norfolk’s Commissioner of the Revenue since his election in 2013. He was appointed to the University of Virginia Board of Visitors by Governor Northam in 2018.
Relevant Experience
- Worked in various leadership roles for the transport and logistics conglomerate A.P. Moller-Maersk Group, including revenue management and growth, operations, sales and business development
- Licensed insurance broker with USI Insurance, specializing in maritime and transportation business clients
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Selected for the Hampton Roads “Top Forty under 40” by Inside Business, 2011
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Darden School of Business Foundation Board of Trustees
- Former Member, University of Virginia Board of Visitors
- Former Member, UVA Health System Board of Directors
- Former President, Virginia Association of Locally Elected Constitutional Officers
- Former Member, Virginia College Building Authority
- Past President, Tidewater region of the Commissioner of the Revenue Association of Virginia
Education
MBA, University of Virginia Darden School of Business, 2017
MPA, Old Dominion University, 2004
BA, History, The College of William & Mary, 2002