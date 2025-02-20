Farah Egal
Associate
Overview
Farah focuses his practice on corporate immigration law and assists clients with a variety of complex employment-based nonimmigrant and immigrant visa matters. Farah provides services to large multinational health care and life sciences corporations, and also has experience counseling companies and individuals across a broad range of other industries, including financial services, information technology, arts, and manufacturing.
During law school, Farah interned with the Kathryn O. Greenberg Immigration Justice Clinic and the Immigration Unit of the Center for Popular Democracy.
Experience
- Advises clients on nonimmigrant visa petitions, including E-2, H-1B, L-1, O-1, and TN categories.
- Supports clients pursuing employment-based permanent residency options for their employees.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recommended for Immigration, Legal 500 United States, 2024
Affiliations
Professional
- American Immigration Attorneys Association (AILA)
- Member, New York Bar Association
- Member, D.C. Bar Association
Education
JD, Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law, 2017
BA, Oberlin College, 2010
Admissions
District of Columbia
New York