Farah focuses his practice on corporate immigration law and assists clients with a variety of complex employment-based nonimmigrant and immigrant visa matters. Farah provides services to large multinational health care and life sciences corporations, and also has experience counseling companies and individuals across a broad range of other industries, including financial services, information technology, arts, and manufacturing.

During law school, Farah interned with the Kathryn O. Greenberg Immigration Justice Clinic and the Immigration Unit of the Center for Popular Democracy.