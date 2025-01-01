Fatima Anjum
Overview
Fatima advises clients in a broad range of public and private securities transactions. She has strong experience with cross-border and foreign private issuer transactions, and represents domestic and foreign issuers, investors, and investment banks on cross-border transactions, including debt and equity offerings—such as IPOs and other equity offerings, high yield and investment grade debt offerings, and convertible debt offerings—as well as mergers and acquisitions.
In addition to her transactional experience, Fatima regularly advises domestic and foreign public companies and boards of directors on a broad range of general corporate securities matters, including exchange listing requirements, ongoing SEC reporting, corporate governance, and ESG matters.
Experience
- A 3D printing company listed on the NYSE on its $460 million convertible debt offering.
- A silicon-carbon manufacturing company in a proposed $100 million convertible note offering.
- Underwriters on a leading business development company’s various SEC-registered investment grade debt, equity, and convertible notes offerings.
- A Nasdaq-listed biotech company in its registered equity offering.
- The placement agents for a registered equity offering of a Nasdaq-listed biotech company.
- A Fortune 100 company in its venture financing deal.
- The underwriters for a NYSE-listed insurance company in its $350 million aggregate principal amount of 3.65% notes.
- Numerous public company clients on corporate governance, SEC compliance, and disclosure matters in a variety of industries, including mining, financial services, energy, manufacturing, biotech, and gaming and entertainment.
Education
JD and BCL, McGill University - Faculty of Law, Managing Editor, McGill Law Journal, 2020
BA, English Language and Literature, Glendon College – York University, 2016
Admissions
New York
Languages
- French
- Urdu