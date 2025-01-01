Fatima advises clients in a broad range of public and private securities transactions. She has strong experience with cross-border and foreign private issuer transactions, and represents domestic and foreign issuers, investors, and investment banks on cross-border transactions, including debt and equity offerings—such as IPOs and other equity offerings, high yield and investment grade debt offerings, and convertible debt offerings—as well as mergers and acquisitions.

In addition to her transactional experience, Fatima regularly advises domestic and foreign public companies and boards of directors on a broad range of general corporate securities matters, including exchange listing requirements, ongoing SEC reporting, corporate governance, and ESG matters.