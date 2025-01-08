Fernando C. Alonso
Overview
Fernando, recognized as one of the best corporate and finance lawyers by peers and professional publications, has practiced in the corporate and securities, banking and finance fields for more than 25 years. His clients include a broad range of publicly owned and privately held US and foreign companies and financial institutions.
Fernando has been involved in numerous significant mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and other business transactions, including those involving cross-border complexities. He regularly represents foreign clients in connection with US acquisitions, as well as domestic companies in connection with their international expansion.
Fernando’s practice involves representation of both financial institutions and companies in connection with equity and debt financings. He has structured and directed numerous private equity deals. Fernando represents private investment funds in the US and abroad in connection with their structuring and joint ventures, as well as portfolio acquisitions and dispositions.
Fernando has been involved in the structuring of several public/private partnerships, privatizations and government contracts and concessions. He has represented sponsors in numerous significant infrastructure projects, both in their development and finance.
Before commencing his practice, he served as a judicial clerk for the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.
Fernando is chairman of the firm’s Latin American and Iberian practice group.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
-
Recognized as a Leader in Corporate/M&A (2009-2025) and Banking & Finance (2009-2018), Latin America-wide and Foreign Expert for Corporate/M&A, USA-Nationwide (2015-2025), Chambers Global
- Recognized in the International category of Latin Lawyer 250, 2021, 2023-2025
- Recommended for M&A: Middle Market ($500m-999m), Legal 500 United States, 2015-2020, 2022-2024
- Recognized as a Leader in Corporate/M&A & Private Equity (2006-2012, 2016-2024); Banking & Finance: Transactional (2010-2024); and Latin American Investment (2007, 2009-2018), Florida, Chambers USA
- Recognized as a Leader in Corporate/M&A, Chambers Latin America, 2010-2025
- Recommended for Banking and Finance (2013-2017, 2019-2024); City Focus: Miami (2019-2024); Projects and Energy (2013-2017, 2019-2024); Corporate and M&A (2013-2024), The Legal 500 Latin America
- Named among the Top 50: Americas M&A Dealmakers, Global M&A Network, 2014
- Client Choice Award, M&A–Florida, International Law Office and Lexology USA & Canada, 2016
- Winner of the Global Corporate M&A Deal of the Year ($1 billion to $15 billion) for Advising Banco de Sabadell, S.A. in its sale of Sabadell United Bank, N.A. to IBERIABANK Corporation, Atlas M&A Top Deal Awards, 2018
- Winner of The Corporate/Strategic Deal of the Year Award for the Representation of Promerica Financial Corp.’s Acquisition of Citibank de Guatemala, S.A. and affiliate Cititarjetas de Guatemala Limitada, M&A Advisor’s 9th Annual International M&A Awards, 2017
- Named among the LACCA-Approved Leading Corporate/M&A Business Lawyers, The Latin American Corporate Counsel Association, 2016-2018, 2021
- Named among Latin America’s Top 100 Lawyers for Banking and Finance and Corporate/M&A, Latinvex, 2013-2023
- Finalist, Corporate/Strategic Acquisition of the Year (Over $100mm – $1 Billion), M&A Advisor Awards, 2015
- Daily Business Review. Highlighted in the Corporate category for “Top Dealmaker of the Year”; Featured as a “Dealmaker,” 2010-2015
- Leadership Team, M&A Deal of the Year-Large Markets and Consumer Retail Services Deal of the Year, The M&A Atlas Awards, 2012
- AV® Preeminent Rated in Martindale-Hubbell and named among South Florida’s Legal Leaders (2008-2015), ALM based on Martindale-Hubbell
- Selected as a Super Lawyer for Securities and Corporate Finance and for Banking and International Law, Florida Super Lawyers magazine, 2007-2019
- Selected as a Best Lawyer for Commercial Finance Law (2006-2023), Banking & Finance, Corporate Law and International Mergers & Acquisitions (2006-2024), Florida, The Best Lawyers in America
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Florida Bar, New York Bar and District of Columbia Bar
- Member of the Miami Dade Bar Association
- Member, International Bar Association
- Member, Board of Directors, Spain-US Chamber of Commerce
- Member, World Services Group
Insights
Legal Updates
Events & Speaking Engagements
- September 25, 2014EventNegotiating the Right Deal: Infrastructure Projects in Latin America, Iberian Lawyer In-House Club
- July 23, 2013EventSpeakerAgenda Latin America 2013: Legal Strategies for New Investment, Iberian Lawyer In-House Club
Publications
- 2015PublicationAuthorEuropean and Latin American Investors Swarm into the US, Iberian Lawyer, Global Report
- 2014PublicationContributorTreasure Hunt, Iberian Lawyer, Global Report
- 2014PublicationContributorOne-way Traffic, Iberian Lawyer, USA Report
- September 2013PublicationCo-authorRich in Renewables, Energy & Infrastructure Magazine
- 2013PublicationContributorAgenda Latin America: Legal Strategies for New Investment, Iberian Lawyer, Latin America Report
- 2013PublicationContributorNew York: The ‘Go To’ State for M&A, Iberian Lawyer, USA Report
- 2013PublicationAuthorUS and LatAm Investment Ties, Iberian Lawyer, Latin America Report
- 2013PublicationContributorLatin America: Connecting the Dots, Iberian Lawyer, Latin America Report
- 2012PublicationAuthorMiami: Connecting Latin America’s Business Flows, Iberian Lawyer, Global Report
- 2012PublicationContributorReaching Into and Beyond the US, Iberian Lawyer, USA Report
- 2012PublicationContributorGoing Global: What the Doctor Ordered, Iberian Lawyer, Global Report
- 2012PublicationAuthorSpanish Banks Offer Unique ‘Gap Financing’ Solution to US Market, Iberian Lawyer, Global Report
- 2011PublicationContributorDoing Business In and Through the US, Iberian Lawyer, USA Report
- 2010PublicationContributorAdapting to Local Realities, Iberian Lawyer, Latin America Report
- 2010PublicationContributorUS Stimulus Plan Report 2010: Beyond the Stimulus, Iberian Lawyer, USA Report
- 2009PublicationAuthorUS Open to Outside Projects Influence, Iberian Lawyer, USA Report
Education
JD, Yale Law School
BA, History, Yale University, summa cum laude
Admissions
District of Columbia
Florida
New York
Clerkships
- US District Court, Southern District of New York
Languages
- Spanish