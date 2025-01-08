Fernando’s practice involves representation of both financial institutions and companies in connection with equity and debt financings. He has structured and directed numerous private equity deals. Fernando represents private investment funds in the US and abroad in connection with their structuring and joint ventures, as well as portfolio acquisitions and dispositions.

Fernando has been involved in the structuring of several public/private partnerships, privatizations and government contracts and concessions. He has represented sponsors in numerous significant infrastructure projects, both in their development and finance.

Before commencing his practice, he served as a judicial clerk for the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Fernando is chairman of the firm’s Latin American and Iberian practice group.