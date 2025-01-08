Fernando has over 25 years of experience representing clients in the telecommunications and technology industries, including in a wide array of infrastructure projects, project financings (debt and equity raises), and emerging technologies. Fernando is frequently recognized as a leader in his field based on his legal and industry experience. Fernando’s practice has a particular emphasis on subsea and terrestrial network builds, and he has represented clients with respect to many of the world's most significant and impactful subsea cable system builds. His involvement with these networks is often long term, extending from project inception to service commencement and subsequent commercialization. Fernando counsels his clients on all matters related to such network builds and development, including network supply contract negotiations and development; system construction and implementation issues (permitting, possible force majeure, etc.); consortium agreement negotiations and development; landing party agreements and arrangements; fronthaul and backhaul matters; terrestrial and marine maintenance agreements and arrangements; data center and cable landing station buildouts; colocation agreements; fiber sales (IRU and non-IRU) and exchanges; spectrum sharing arrangements; and related regulatory and network security matters. He also frequently advises his clients regarding network related project financings.

Fernando’s clients include global content providers, multinational telecommunications carriers, technology and media companies, governmental and quasi-governmental entities, equipment vendors, private equity firms, venture capital funds, and financial institutions.