Fernando Margarit
Overview
Fernando has over 25 years of experience representing clients in the telecommunications and technology industries, including in a wide array of infrastructure projects, project financings (debt and equity raises), and emerging technologies. Fernando is frequently recognized as a leader in his field based on his legal and industry experience. Fernando’s practice has a particular emphasis on subsea and terrestrial network builds, and he has represented clients with respect to many of the world's most significant and impactful subsea cable system builds. His involvement with these networks is often long term, extending from project inception to service commencement and subsequent commercialization. Fernando counsels his clients on all matters related to such network builds and development, including network supply contract negotiations and development; system construction and implementation issues (permitting, possible force majeure, etc.); consortium agreement negotiations and development; landing party agreements and arrangements; fronthaul and backhaul matters; terrestrial and marine maintenance agreements and arrangements; data center and cable landing station buildouts; colocation agreements; fiber sales (IRU and non-IRU) and exchanges; spectrum sharing arrangements; and related regulatory and network security matters. He also frequently advises his clients regarding network related project financings.
Fernando’s clients include global content providers, multinational telecommunications carriers, technology and media companies, governmental and quasi-governmental entities, equipment vendors, private equity firms, venture capital funds, and financial institutions.
Experience
- Counsel to Meta Platforms, Inc. (previously Facebook, Inc.) for numerous significant transpacific, transatlantic, and regional subsea cable systems.
- Counsel to principal developer of the Carnival Submarine Network-1 (CSN-1), a subsea cable system that, when completed, will connect Ecuador, Panama, Colombia, the United States, and other locations.
- Counsel to numerous clients on all facets of construction, development, and operation of subsea and terrestrial fiber optic networks in Western Europe; the Pacific, Atlantic and Indian Oceans; and the Caribbean and Mediterranean Seas.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Named among the Latin Lawyer 250, International (2003-2009, 2014, 2016, 2021, 2023-2025), Latin Lawyer magazine
Recommended for Banking and Finance (2013-2024), Corporate and M&A (2013-2024), Projects and Energy (2013-2024) and City Focus: Miami (2019-2024), The Legal 500 Latin America
- Selected for inclusion as a “Best Lawyer,” Banking and Finance Law and Corporate Law (2019-2024), The Best Lawyers in America
- Named “Lawyer of the Year” for Banking and Finance Law, The Best Lawyers in America, 2023
- Named among Latin America’s Top 100 Lawyers for Banking & Finance and Corporate/M&A (2016-2020), Latinvex
- Recognized as a leader in Latin America-wide Banking & Finance (2018-2020), Chambers Global
- Recognized as a Florida Trailblazer (2020), Daily Business Review
- Selected as a Leader in Latin American Investment, Florida (2009-2011, 2014-2018), Chambers USA
- Recognized as a Leader in Banking & Finance (2018), Chambers Latin America
- Listed for Mergers & Acquisitions and International Finance (2014-2016), South Florida Legal Guide
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, International Bar Association
- Member, Council of the Americas
- Member, Spain-US Chamber of Commerce, Florida and New York
- Member, Brazilian-American Chamber of Commerce, Florida and New York
- Member, World Services Group
Insights
Legal Updates
Events & Speaking Engagements
Publications
News
Education
JD, Harvard Law School, 1993
BA, Economics, University of Miami, magna cum laude, 1989
Admissions
District of Columbia
Florida
New York
Languages
- Spanish