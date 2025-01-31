Field Daniel
Overview
Field is an associate in the firm’s capital markets practice. His practice includes corporate and securities matters, mergers and acquisitions, commercial agreements, and periodic SEC reporting for publicly traded companies. Field also assists clients with various US capital markets transactions, including public and private offerings of debt and equity.
Prior to entering private practice, Field was an associate at SportsTek Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition corporation. Prior to SportsTek, Field was an investment banking analyst in the Global Energy Group at Moelis & Company.
Experience
-
Represented the Audit Committee of Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: VNOM) in the $4.45 billion acquisition of mineral and royalty interests in certain oil and gas properties from Diamondback E&P LLC (NASDAQ: FANG)
- Represented Perpetua Resources Corp.’s (NASDAQ/TXSE: PPTA) $35,000,000 offering of common stock
News
- 1 Minute ReadJanuary 31, 2025News
- 1 Minute ReadDecember 4, 2024News
Education
JD, Tulane University, cum laude, Articles Editor, Tulane Law Review, 2024
BSBA, Finance and International Political Economy, Georgetown University, 2019
Admissions
Texas