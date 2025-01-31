Field is an associate in the firm’s capital markets practice. His practice includes corporate and securities matters, mergers and acquisitions, commercial agreements, and periodic SEC reporting for publicly traded companies. Field also assists clients with various US capital markets transactions, including public and private offerings of debt and equity.

Prior to entering private practice, Field was an associate at SportsTek Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition corporation. Prior to SportsTek, Field was an investment banking analyst in the Global Energy Group at Moelis & Company.