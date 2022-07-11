Florian Uffer
Associate
Overview
As a member of the global technology, outsourcing and privacy team, Florian assists clients with preparing, documenting and negotiating domestic and international technology-related and corporate transactions, including software licensing agreements, cloud services agreements (SaaS/PaaS/IaaS), information technology outsourcing (ITO), business process outsourcing (BPO), and other commercial contracting and general corporate matters.
Florian has native/bilingual proficiency in English and French as well as full professional proficiency in German.
Experience
- Ongoing representation of a Fortune 250 company in connection with the documentation and negotiation of various software and technology license agreements, Service as a Software (SaaS) agreements, and maintenance and support agreements.
- Ongoing representation of a Fortune 200 company in connection with the documentation and negotiation of multiple business process outsourcing transactions.
- Represented a global Fortune 125 retailer in connection with the documentation and negotiation of its mainframe outsourcing transaction.
- Represented a Fortune 200 company in connection with the documentation and negotiation of multiple outsourcing transactions, including data center services and deskside and workstation support services.
- Represented a Fortune 20 company in connection with the documentation and negotiation of its IT outsourcing transaction.
- Represented a large casual dining company in connection with the documentation of its managed services outsourcing transaction.
- Drafting and negotiating various commercial contracts, including software and technology license agreements, maintenance and support agreements, cloud services agreements, master services agreements, and statements of work.
Insights
Legal Updates
- 7 Minute ReadJuly 11, 2022Legal Update
Publications
- November 8, 2022Publication
- May/June 2022Publication
- February 2021Publication
News
- 2 Minute ReadJune 28, 2024News
Education
JD, University of Richmond School of Law, summa cum laude, Order of the Coif, 2020
BS, Longwood University, summa cum laude, 2017
Admissions
Virginia
Languages
- English
- French
- German
- Italian