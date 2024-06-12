Forrest focuses his practice on public-private partnerships and infrastructure, real estate development and finance, and other corporate transactions. Forrest is an Associate in the Public-Private Partnerships (P3) and Infrastructure practice, where he focuses on complex domestic infrastructure projects developed under P3 models, as well as private projects. Forrest primarily represents financial sponsors and developers on both availability and demand-risk projects. He is experienced in the drafting and negotiation of core project and financing documents.