Forrest S. Murphy
Associate
Overview
Forrest focuses his practice on public-private partnerships and infrastructure, real estate development and finance, and other corporate transactions. Forrest is an Associate in the Public-Private Partnerships (P3) and Infrastructure practice, where he focuses on complex domestic infrastructure projects developed under P3 models, as well as private projects. Forrest primarily represents financial sponsors and developers on both availability and demand-risk projects. He is experienced in the drafting and negotiation of core project and financing documents.
Experience
- Represented the lenders to the preferred proposer on the New York MTA’s ADA Upgrades at 13 Stations Project (Package 3).
- Represented a short-listed proposer on its bid to design, build, finance, operate, and maintain the Central Energy Plant at the University of Florida.
- Represented a short-listed proposer on its bid to design, build, finance, operate, and maintain a toll bridge on Interstate 10 across the Calcasieu River in Louisiana.
- Represented a consortium in their bid to design, build, finance, operate, and maintain a mass rapid transit solution across the Beach Corridor Trunk Line in Miami-Dade County, Florida.
- Represented a private US rail developer and operator in negotiations with public entities for the development of stations and rail infrastructure across Florida.
- Represented a consortium in their bid to design, build, finance, operate, and maintain a new civil and probate courthouse in Miami-Dade County, Florida under an availability-based public-private partnership model.
- Represented a private investment company in the acquisition of senior debt of a distressed, publicly traded company.
- Represented a publicly traded California company in day-to-day corporate matters, construction financings, and acquisition transactions.
- Represented a real estate investment company in the mortgage and mezzanine financing supporting the $282.5 million acquisition of a Class A office complex in West Palm Beach, Florida.
- Represented a private real estate investment management company in acquisition financings of $150 million for two office properties in the Denver market.
- Represented a real estate company in connection with two loans totaling $72 million secured by two Class A office buildings in Miami, Florida and Chicago, Illinois.
- Represented a real estate company in connection with a $56 million mortgage loan secured by a Class A office and retail building in Coral Gables, Florida.
- Represented a real estate developer in connection with senior and mezzanine construction loans totaling $45 million for development of a 240-unit, 8-story, multifamily project in the Health District in Miami, Florida.
- Represented a private equity fund in the making of a $44 million loan to finance the acquisition of five multifamily properties out of a series of chapter 11 bankruptcy cases pending in San Antonio, Texas.
- Represented a real estate company in the $40 million financing of a 196-room Autograph Collection boutique hotel in Sacramento, California.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recommended for Project Finance, Legal 500 United States, 2024
News
Education
JD, University of Florida Levin College of Law, Florida Law Review, Senior Articles Editor, 2018
BA, Economics and Political Science, University of Florida, 2014
Admissions
Florida