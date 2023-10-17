Fred maintains a diverse practice, assisting clients in a myriad of data, privacy, technology, and security issues. He has worked extensively on privacy and data breach notice and security legislation, and a variety of bills affecting the use and management of personal information. Fred also has drafted legislation and regulations relating to protection of critical infrastructure.

Regarding CCUS, Fred has practiced in this area for nearly 20 years. He spearheaded the formation of industry groups focused on the expansion of CCUS and chairs the CCUS Consortium’s Legal and Regulatory Committee. He advises on CCUS projects, has authored federal CCUS risk management and regulatory legislation, and drafted legislation for several states.

Fred writes and speaks regularly on issues related to his practice. He is also an editor of and a frequent contributor to the firm’s Nickel Report blog.