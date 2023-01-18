Gabriel M. Lopez
Overview
Gabriel’s practice focuses on domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisitions, complex secured financings, joint ventures, commercial transactions, and general corporate matters throughout the United States and Latin America.
Gabriel has experience working on domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisitions across a broad range of sectors, including financial services, technology, real estate, and healthcare. Gabriel’s practice also involves the representation of financial institutions, institutional investors, and corporate borrowers in connection with syndicated bank financings, secured and unsecured financings (including cash flow and asset-based facilities), multilateral development bank financings, and structured finance transactions.
Gabriel maintains an active pro bono practice, where he advises non-profit organizations on corporate governance and transactional matters.
Prior to joining Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, Gabriel founded a non-profit organization to provide high-achieving high school students from disadvantaged backgrounds with access to higher education, resulting in dozens of students receiving scholarships to top colleges.
Experience
- Represented a publicly traded fintech company in connection with its $135.5 million acquisition of a privately held digital market solutions provider.
- Represented a publicly traded real estate investment trust in connection with the sale of its $2.4 billion middle market lending portfolio.
- Represented a Spanish multinational financial services company in its acquisition of the global wealth management business of a French international banking group, including the transfer of assets under management in excess of $4.3 billion.
- Represented the sellers in connection with the sale of their $50 million retail business of specialty copper alloys for aerospace, oil and gas, and a variety of other industries.
- Represented an industrial park located in Nicaragua in the formation of a joint venture with a Nicaraguan subsidiary of a US clothing manufacturer for the acquisition and development of land in Nicaragua.
- Representing an American multinational confectionery, food, beverage and snack food company in connection with multiple acquisitions and dispositions in Latin America.
- Represented a global specialty finance company as administrative agent and collateral agent in connection with a $450 million senior secured credit facility to a wholly-owned US subsidiary of a publicly traded, worldwide leader in cardiovascular and neuromodulation solutions.
- Represented a publicly traded financial institution as the lender and administrative agent in connection with a $30 million revolving and term loan facility secured by mortgages on various drug and alcohol rehabilitation centers across the US.
- Represented institutional investors in a 4(a)(2) private placement of $125 million of unsecured notes issued by a Mexican real estate company.
- Represented an Ecuadorian bank, as borrower, in connection with a $150 million loan from a US development finance institution and agency, the proceeds of which are to be used to on-lend to small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and women borrowers and promote gender equity and inclusion.
- Advised a broad range of medium and large businesses on COVID-19 related federal loan programs, including the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and other loans administered through the Small Business Administration.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
Recommended for Corporate and M&A, The Legal 500 Latin America, 2023-2024
- Selected as One to Watch for Banking and Finance Law, The Best Lawyers in America, 2023-2024
- Named among Top 25 Rising Stars, Latinvex, 2022
Affiliations
Professional
- World Services Group, Member
- Leadership Miami Class of 2020, Participant
Education
JD, University of Michigan Law School, 2015
BA, Dartmouth College, cum laude, 2011
Admissions
Florida
New York
Languages
- English
- Spanish