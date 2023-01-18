Gabriel’s practice focuses on domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisitions, complex secured financings, joint ventures, commercial transactions, and general corporate matters throughout the United States and Latin America.

Gabriel has experience working on domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisitions across a broad range of sectors, including financial services, technology, real estate, and healthcare. Gabriel’s practice also involves the representation of financial institutions, institutional investors, and corporate borrowers in connection with syndicated bank financings, secured and unsecured financings (including cash flow and asset-based facilities), multilateral development bank financings, and structured finance transactions.

Gabriel maintains an active pro bono practice, where he advises non-profit organizations on corporate governance and transactional matters.

Prior to joining Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, Gabriel founded a non-profit organization to provide high-achieving high school students from disadvantaged backgrounds with access to higher education, resulting in dozens of students receiving scholarships to top colleges.