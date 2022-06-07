Gail Merel
Overview
Gail has extensive experience in a variety of corporate transactions with a particular emphasis on corporate finance. Gail's practice has included syndicated and single-lender loan and letter of credit facilities, debt restructures, project financings, leveraged and synthetic lease transactions, structured financings, asset securitizations, cross-border and multi-currency financings, taxable and tax-exempt public debt issuances, private placements, commercial paper programs, collateralized mortgage obligations, venture capital investments and lender liability counseling.
Gail has represented a wide range of participants in these matters, including national, state and foreign banking institutions, insurance companies, trustees, asset-based and other lending institutions, underwriters, venture capital investors, securities issuers, borrowers and other corporate clients. A significant portion of her practice has also been devoted to transactions related to the health care industry. Gail also has extensive experience in handling secured transactions, including under both Articles 8 and 9 of the Uniform Commercial Code.
Gail has been named one of the Best Lawyers in America for each year since 1995, as published by Woodward/White Publications. Among her professional honors, she has been elected a Fellow of The American College of Commercial Finance Lawyers.
Experience
- Representation of affiliated oil and gas production investment companies in secured, syndicated credit facilities aggregating $3 billion
- Representation of financial institution in $35 million syndicated acceptance facility
- Representation of litigation support services company in its senior credit facility, subordinated debt facilities, intercreditor arrangements and equity investments
- Representation of public hospital corporation in its receivables securitization facility and $65 million asset-based loan and letter of credit facility
- Representation of independent oil and gas producer in public offering of $150 million guaranteed senior subordinated notes and related exchange
- Representation of petrochemical producer in $475 million syndicated cogeneration project financing
- Representation of telecommunications provider in $300 million debtor-in-possession revolving credit facility
- Representation of trustee in $40 million Rule 144A convertible senior subordinated note issuance
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Fellow, The American College of Commercial Finance Lawyers
- Top Rated Lawyer in Banking & Finance Law, The American Lawyer & Corporate Counsel (2013)
- Texas' Women Best Lawyers, The Houston Chronicle 2013
- 2013 Martindale-Hubbell Bar Register of AV Preeminent Women Lawyers
- The Best Lawyers in America by Woodward/White Publications (1995-2018)
- Recognized as a Texas Super Lawyer in Banking, Super Lawyers by Thomson Reuters (published in Texas Monthly) (2003-2012, 2017-2019)
- Recipient, Certificate of Merit for Outstanding Service to the State Bar of Texas (June 2002)
Affiliations
Professional
Vice President and Director, Working Group on Legal Opinions Foundation
Regent and Fellow, The American College of Commercial Finance Lawyers
Director and Past Chair, Texas Business Law Foundation (Chair, 2011-2012)
Chair, Working Group on Legal Opinions Project on Commonly Excluded Laws
Past Steering Committee Member, DirectWomen (formed as an initiative of the American Bar Association and Catalyst, Inc.)
Past Chair, Business Law Section of the State Bar of Texas (approximately 3,500 members)
Member
- TriBar Legal Opinions Committee
- Joint Committee of the ABA Legal Opinions Committee and the Working Group on Legal Opinions Foundation on a Statement of Opinion Practices
- State Bar of Texas, Business Law Section
- Current and Past Chair and member, Legal Opinions Committee
- Past Member, Commercial Financial Services Committee
- Past Member, Uniform Commercial Code Committee
- American Bar Association
- Business Law Section, Legal Opinions Committee
- Investment Securities Subcommittee of the Uniform Commercial Code Committee of the Business Law Section (1996-1997)
- Texas Business Law Foundation
- Director (1995-present)
- Past Member, Subcommittee on the Usury Reform Act Bill
- Houston Commercial Finance Lawyers Forum
- The Association of the Bar of the City of New York (1981-1987)
- Committee on Federal Legislation (1981-1983)
- Committee on Banking Law (1984-1987)
Insights
Events & Speaking Engagements
- "No Violation of Law and No Breach of Contract Opinions," WGLO Spring Seminar, May 2015
- "Leveraging Your Power Through Board Service," Southwest Regional Summit for Women General Counsel and Senior Women In-House Counsel, March 2012
- "Leadership Strategies for the Corporate Board," Harvard Law School Celebration '55, September 2008
- "Current National Legal Opinion Issues," Moderator, State Bar of Texas Advanced Business Law Course, October and December 2007
- “Legal Opinions Under the New Texas Business Organizations Code,” The University of Texas School of Law 2006 Partnerships, Limited Partnerships and LLCs Conference, July and September 2006
- "Working with Opinions Under the New Texas Business Organizations Code," The University of Texas School of Law, Houston and Dallas, Texas, 2006
- "Update on Legal Opinions: The Effect of the TBOC on Legal Opinion Practice," State Bar of Texas, 3rd Annual Advanced Business Law Course, Houston, Texas, 2005
- Testified on the Subcommittee Report on Proposed Constitutional Amendment Relating to School Prayer, on behalf of the Committee on Federal Legislation of the Association of the Bar of the City of New York, Hearings on S.J. Res. 73 and S.J. Res. 212 before the Subcommittee on the Constitution of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary, 98th Congress, First Session, 1983
- June 7, 2022Event
- May 2015EventNo Violation of Law and No Breach of Contract Opinions, WGLO Spring Seminar
Publications
- 2014PublicationReporterCommon Qualifications to a Remedies Opinion in U.S. Commercial Loan Transactions, The Business Lawyer of the American Bar Association
- 2014PublicationCo-authorLegal Opinions in Business Transactions: Statement on Changes to the Procedure for Good Standing Certificates Issued by the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, Supplement No. 6 to the Report of the Legal Opinions Committee, Texas Journal of Business Law
- 2014PublicationCo-author with Reade H. Ryan, Jr.,Rethinking the Opinion Giver of the Remedies Opinion, The Business Lawyer of the American Bar Association
- July 10, 2014PublicationCo-author with A. Mark Adcock and Reade H. Ryan, Jr.,Legal Opinions—Who May Rely? The Business Lawyer of the American Bar Association
- 2014PublicationCo-author with Willis R. Buck, Jr. and Reade H. Ryan, Jr.,Fuld @ 40: A Group Project on Common Qualifications to a Remedies Opinion in U.S. Commercial Loan Transactions, The Business Lawyer of the American Bar Association
- 2006-presentPublicationEditor in ChiefWorking Group on Legal Opinions Fall and Spring Seminar Handbooks
News
- 2 Minute ReadNovember 12, 2019News
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 9, 2019News
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 14, 2018News
- 3 Minute ReadSeptember 5, 2017News
- 4 Minute ReadAugust 15, 2017News
- 4 Minute ReadAugust 15, 2016News
- 4 Minute ReadAugust 17, 2015News
- 5 Minute ReadAugust 18, 2014News
- 4 Minute ReadAugust 15, 2013News
Education
JD, Harvard Law School, magna cum laude, 1977
PhD, Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, Harvard University, National Science Foundation Fellow, 1974
BS, School of Industrial and Labor Relations, Cornell University, valedictorian, 1969
Admissions
Texas
New York