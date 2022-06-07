Gail has extensive experience in a variety of corporate transactions with a particular emphasis on corporate finance. Gail's practice has included syndicated and single-lender loan and letter of credit facilities, debt restructures, project financings, leveraged and synthetic lease transactions, structured financings, asset securitizations, cross-border and multi-currency financings, taxable and tax-exempt public debt issuances, private placements, commercial paper programs, collateralized mortgage obligations, venture capital investments and lender liability counseling.

Gail has represented a wide range of participants in these matters, including national, state and foreign banking institutions, insurance companies, trustees, asset-based and other lending institutions, underwriters, venture capital investors, securities issuers, borrowers and other corporate clients. A significant portion of her practice has also been devoted to transactions related to the health care industry. Gail also has extensive experience in handling secured transactions, including under both Articles 8 and 9 of the Uniform Commercial Code.

Gail has been named one of the Best Lawyers in America for each year since 1995, as published by Woodward/White Publications. Among her professional honors, she has been elected a Fellow of The American College of Commercial Finance Lawyers.