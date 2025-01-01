Overview

Garrett focuses his practice on commercial financing matters, including development and financing of energy and infrastructure projects. Garrett is an associate on the energy and infrastructure team. He has experience in a wide range of financing transactions for both lenders and borrowers, with particular emphasis on project and infrastructure finance.

Education

JD, University of North Carolina School of Law, 2020

BA, Florida State University, 2017

Admissions

District of Columbia

Jump to Page