Garrett J. Moore
Associate
Overview
Garrett focuses his practice on commercial financing matters, including development and financing of energy and infrastructure projects. Garrett is an associate on the energy and infrastructure team. He has experience in a wide range of financing transactions for both lenders and borrowers, with particular emphasis on project and infrastructure finance.
Education
JD, University of North Carolina School of Law, 2020
BA, Florida State University, 2017
Admissions
District of Columbia