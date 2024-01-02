Gary represents domestic and foreign clients in patent litigation, proceedings before governmental agencies, due-diligence studies, worldwide patent portfolio management and procurement, negotiations, and licensing matters.

Gary’s litigation experience spans the US and abroad, and his proceedings before governmental agencies include both contentious and non-contentious proceedings in the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB), and US International Trade Commission (ITC), among others. He focuses the majority of his practice on the following technical subject matter: medical imaging, analysis and therapy technologies, computer software and hardware, artificial intelligence (AI) and modeling, imaging technologies, semiconductor manufacturing, wired and wireless communications systems, material science and metallurgy, hardwired systems, circuit designs, electrical and mechanical automotive technologies, and business methods and designs.