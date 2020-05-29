Gary Thompson

Gary is Senior Counsel to the firm, focusing on pro bono matters and community service.

For nearly 40 years, Gary was a nationally recognized M&A lawyer who was trusted by his clients to handle their most important transactions. Gary represented public and private companies in connection with domestic and cross-border mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures, strategic partnerships, carve-out transactions, minority investments and governance matters. Gary represented clients in a broad range of industries, with a particular focus on the consumer products, technology, defense and energy sectors. Gary brought practical business judgment and a results-oriented approach to solving challenging deal issues, which resulted in his recognition as one of the top M&A lawyers in the United States.

Gary has been recognized as “Lawyer of the Year” for M&A Law, Virginia (2019 and 2024) and “Lawyer of the Year” for Corporate Law in Richmond, Virginia (2019), by The Best Lawyers in America; he has been recognized by that publication in the areas of corporate and M&A law since 2005. He was named an “Eminent Practitioner” by Chambers USA in 2021, having been recognized by that publication in the areas of Corporate Law and M&A since 2002. Gary was also recognized among the “Top 50 M&A Lawyers” (2013, 2014 and 2022), and as the 2012 “M&A Lawyer of the Year – Americas Middle Markets” by the Global M&A Network, and has led deal teams that were awarded 12 M&A Atlas Awards. He has also been recognized as a leading business lawyer by publications such as Virginia Super Lawyers and Virginia’s Legal Elite.

Gary is active in the community, having served as President of the Boy Scouts of America's Heart of Virginia Council, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of St. Michael’s Episcopal School and a member of the Advisory Board of Trinity Episcopal School. An alumnus of Cornell University, Gary is a Life Member of the Cornell University Council, a board member of Chesterton House, and is past President of the Cornell Club of Central Virginia.