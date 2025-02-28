Geoffrey B. Fehling
Overview
Geoff works closely with corporate policyholders and their directors and officers to resolve high-stakes insurance disputes. He leads the Firm’s D&O insurance and executive protection practice.
As a partner in Hunton’s top-ranked insurance coverage practice, Geoff has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for clients across industries, including finance, energy, and retail. Deeply respected by his peers, he was chosen to serve as Co-Chair of the American Bar Association Business Law Section’s Director and Officer Liability Committee and Law360’s Insurance Authority Editorial Advisory Board. Geoff writes and speaks frequently on insurance and risk management topics and has received national recognition for his policyholder work from organizations like Legal 500 United States and Benchmark Litigation.
Geoff is especially valued for his experience in directors and officers (D&O) and management liability insurance, regularly advising boards of directors on D&O insurance and other issues related to executive protection. His D&O experience includes securing full defense and indemnity coverage for private equity executives and outside directors facing fiduciary liability in a disputed D&O claim and negotiating full recovery, including coverage counsel fees, under a financial institution bond for a banking client’s losses arising from employee-misdirected funds.
Geoff also counsels policyholders on a wide range of other insurance claims and issues, including professional liability and errors and omission (E&O), cybersecurity and data breaches, bankruptcy and insolvency, employee theft and fidelity claims, government investigations, environmental liabilities, business interruption, and property damage. He is an experienced trial and appellate advocate and also excels at resolving coverage disputes through settlement negotiation, mediation, and other alternative dispute resolution, without the need for litigation.
Geoff has particular experience advising private equity firms, banks, and other companies in the financial sector. He also works closely with in-house counsel and risk managers on insurance issues arising from corporate transactions, including structuring indemnity and insurance obligations, ensuring continuity of D&O and other critical coverages following asset sales, acquisitions, or other changes in control, and performing due diligence reviews.
He helps manage and contributes to the Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog. He has been selected as a Rising Star for Insurance Coverage in The Washington Post Magazine and was recommended as a leading lawyer in Lexology’s WWL: Professional Negligence, where testimonials note that he is “a great lawyer” who can “communicate complex subjects in an easy-to-understand manner” and “keep an open mind of the facts concerning matters being disputed.”
Geoff maintains an active pro bono practice and has assisted non-profits and other entities in resolving various insurance coverage and civil litigation claims. He is a member of the Fellows of the American Bar Foundation and has served on the DC Bar Foundation Young Lawyers Network Leadership Council and the Screening Committee of the Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project.
Experience
Financial Services
- Represent private equity executives and outside directors in securing D&O coverage for fiduciary duty claims, including full coverage for multi-million dollar settlement and reimbursement of legal fees.
- Advised major US wealth management venture in pursuing cyber, bankers professional liability, and fidelity insurance claims to recover losses, including coverage counsel fees, incurred in resolution of a customer wire transfer dispute.
- Represented private equity fund and its portfolio company in recovering under environmental liability policies for losses incurred in connection with litigation commenced by state regulators.
- Representing national banking institution in arbitration concerning coverage under D&O insurance policy for underlying securities suit.
- Advised private equity firm on securing coverage under D&O and representation and warranty policies in connection with government investigation and potential qui tam claims.
- Represent banks, residential mortgage servicers and similar regulated entities and individuals under investigation and defending claims asserted by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), and other state and federal regulators.
- Represented community bank in bad faith coverage litigation against D&O insurer in connection with board demand and shareholder litigations against company and directors and officers.
- Negotiated full recovery, including coverage counsel fees, for community bank in insurance coverage claim under financial institution bond policy arising from employee-misdirected funds from customer accounts.
- Represented current and former Fortune 50 bank executives in securing Side-A D&O coverage in connection with multiple government investigations.
- Advise bank on D&O coverage issues in securing defense and indemnity coverage in connection with trade secret litigation, third-party subpoenas issued in dispute with former employees, investor demands related to capital raise, and employment claims.
- Counseled large financial services company on cybersecurity and data breach coverage issues.
- Advised private equity firm on coverage under general liability and commercial auto insurance policies for personal injury lawsuit brought against various portfolio companies.
- Advised international bank on D&O coverage issues in connection with foreign investments.
White Collar Defense and Internal Investigations
- Represented consulting firm in securing coverage and reimbursement for legal fees incurred in defending against investigation by the US Department of Justice.
- Advised former officer on insurance issues under professional liability policy in connection with grand jury subpoena and government investigation.
M&A
- Perform due diligence reviews of insurance documents in deals and advise on scope of coverage afforded under legacy insurance programs for various pre- and post-closing claims or potential claims.
- Negotiate, procure, and modify runoff/tail D&O coverage for acquired entities and advise deal lawyers and stakeholders on related insurance, indemnification, and pre- and post-transaction risk management issues.
- Secured coverage under private equity D&O policy for lawsuits alleging fraud, securities violations, and breach of representations and warranties brought by purchasers against private equity firm and affiliates arising from transaction under securities purchase agreement.
- Advised electrical equipment company on claims under representation and warranty policy arising from environmental liabilities and breach of purchase agreement.
Energy
- Advised Fortune 500 US electric utility holding company in eight-figure recovery under D&O policy for claims made against the company and officers and directors associated with spinoff transaction.
- Counseled global solar manufacturer on D&O coverage issues in appellate proceedings.
- Advised public utility company in recovering defense and indemnity coverage as additional insured in connection with commercial property fire.
- Counseled biofuel energy company on D&O coverage issues in connection with lawsuit alleging contract and fiduciary duty claims arising from failed sale of company following bankruptcy.
- Advised oil and gas company in D&O policy placement and related loss mitigation issues.
Bankruptcy, Restructuring and Creditors’ Rights
- Secured coverage under private-equity and portfolio-company D&O policies for lawsuit brought by bankruptcy trustee for fraudulent transfer, breach of fiduciary duty, and other equitable and injunctive remedies against numerous investment vehicles, holding companies, and operating entities.
- Analyzed coverage under D&O and management liability policies related to change in control, asset sales, and anticipated reorganizations for entities contemplating bankruptcy.
- Negotiated tail coverage and advised energy services company, directors, and private equity investors on D&O coverage issues in connection with potential claims arising out of bankruptcy proceedings.
- Advised midstream energy company and executive on D&O coverage issues in connection with unsecured creditors committee claims for asset transfers, conflicts of interest, and executive compensation.
- Performed policy review and assisted chemical company litigation and creditors’ trust with securing D&O coverage.
Retail
- Represented multinational food and beverage company in connection with COVID-19 losses under property and trade name restoration policies.
- Advised electronics manufacturing company on D&O coverage for wrongful termination lawsuit.
- Counseled Fortune 500 retailer with respect to insurance coverage arising from alleged trademark infringement and related personal and advertising injury claims.
Recall
- Represented multinational agri-business commodity trader and consumer packages goods supplier on insurance recovery for alleged contamination due to mislabeling of shipments under commercial liability, umbrella, and excess liability policies.
- Secured anti-suit injunction against customer’s state court action in favor of client’s prosecution of breach claims under supply agreements arising from alleged product contamination incident.
- Advised client on insurance recovery under recall policy for alleged product dispute regarding country of origin mislabeling.
- Represented client in investigation and defense of subrogation claim, coordination of indemnity obligations under vendor agreements, and pursued insurance recoveries under various liability policies for claims asserted in connection with alleged product contamination by downstream customers.
Arbitration/Litigation
- Secured complete defense verdict in client’s favor as second-chair at trial involving insurance coverage dispute between policyholder, general liability insurer, and insurance broker.
- Represented construction contractor in connection with declaratory judgment action filed by insurer in connection with bodily injury lawsuit and securing both defense and indemnity coverage resulting in resolution of underlying claims.
- Defeated all claims asserted in insurance coverage dispute between insurer and broker following multi-day arbitration proceeding.
- Litigated insurance claims on behalf of a metals recycling company to resolve disputed losses under crime policy arising from employee fraud.
- Represented bank in defending against insurer’s declaratory judgment lawsuit seeking to extinguish obligations under D&O policy in connection with alleged contract, fiduciary duty, consumer protection, and fraud claims, resulting in favorable settlement.
- Secured anti-suit injunction for client in litigation arising from contamination and FDA recall incidents.
- Represented government contractor in arbitration asserting claims for insurance coverage under D&O policy for insurer’s bad faith refusal to reimburse fees in connection with government investigation.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Named to the “40 & Under List,” Benchmark Litigation, 2024
- Recommended for Insurance: Advice to Policyholders, Legal 500 United States, 2023-2024
- Recommended, Who’s Who Legal Global Guide: USA - Professional Negligence, 2022-2024
- Selected as a Rising Star for Insurance Coverage, The Washington Post Magazine, 2015-2021
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce’s Financial Services Leadership Council
- Co-Chair, American Bar Association Business Law Section Director and Officer Liability Committee (2023-2026); Vice Chair (2020-2023)
- Member, Law360 Insurance Authority Specialty Lines Editorial Advisory Board (2022)
- Chair, Boston Bar Association Financial Services Section Insurance Committee (2024-2025)
- Member, American Bar Association Section of Litigation, Insurance Coverage Litigation Committee
- Member, The Fellows of the American Bar Foundation
- Former Member, Young Lawyers Network Leadership Council, DC Bar Foundation
Civic
- Alternate Member, Town of Wellesley Historical Commission (2024-2027)
- Board Member, Broad Street Market (2013-2014)
Insights
Legal Updates
Events & Speaking Engagements
April 20, 2023
Panelist
Maximizing Executive Protection for Non-indemnified Losses: Key Issues, Claim Trends Under Side A/DIC D&O Policies
March 2, 2022
Speaker
BBA Webinar: D&O Insurance Coverage for Private Equity Firms, Boston Bar Association
December 1, 2020
Speaker
Compensation Clawbacks, D&O Insurance, and Indemnification, NASPP Webinar
October 20, 2020
Presenter
Insurance Issues in the Time of COVID, NAFCU Webinar
September 7, 2016
Co-presenter
"Current Issues Related to D&O and E&O Insurance," Insurance Coverage CLE, Washington, DC
Publications
August 30, 2017
Co-author
The Importance of Insurance Coverage for Commercial Drone Operations, Unmanned Aerial
December 2014
Author
Summary of 2014 Case Law Developments Under D&O and E&O Policies, FC&S Legal
Blog Posts
News
- February 4, 2024Media Mention
- January 17, 2025Media Mention
- January 14, 2025Media Mention
- November 26, 2024Media Mention
- November 25, 2024Media Mention
- November 12, 2024Media Mention
- November 7, 2024Media Mention
- October 21, 2024Media Mention
- September 3, 2024Media Mention
- Media Mention
- 2 Minute ReadNews
- 7 Minute ReadJune 12, 2024News
- May 16, 2024Media Mention
May 1, 2024
Quoted
Fights over ESG goals may lead to D&O claims, Business Insurance
- February 9, 2024Media Mention
- November 2, 2023Media Mention
- September 6, 2023Media Mention
- September 6, 2023Media Mention
- July 3, 2023Media Mention
- 1 Minute ReadJune 12, 2023News
- 7 Minute ReadJune 8, 2023News
- May 5, 2023Media Mention
- February 27, 2023Media Mention
- January 2, 2023Media Mention
- January 2, 2023Media Mention
- November 9, 2022Media Mention
- November 4, 2022Media Mention
- October 28, 2022Media Mention
- September 21, 2022Media Mention
- September 9, 2022Media Mention
- August 5, 2022Media Mention
- July 29, 2022Media Mention
July 11, 2022
Quoted
Post-Floyd Unrest At Center Of Insurance Coverage Suits, Law360
- July 8, 2022Media Mention
- May 27, 2022Media Mention
- 1 Minute ReadApril 26, 2022News
- 9 Minute ReadApril 4, 2022News
- March 24, 2022Media Mention
- March 18, 2022Media Mention
- January 3, 2022Media Mention
- December 17, 2021Media Mention
- November 14, 2021Media Mention
- October 26, 2021Media Mention
- October 25, 2021Media Mention
- August 5, 2021Media Mention
- June 25, 2021Media Mention
- June 4, 2021Media Mention
May 21, 2021
Quoted
Entity Coverage: What Is a Securities Claim?, CAC Specialty
- May 21, 2021Media Mention
- 1 Minute ReadApril 27, 2021News
- 7 Minute ReadOctober 1, 2020News
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 19, 2017News
Education
JD, George Mason University Antonin Scalia Law School, Editor-in-Chief, George Mason Law Review, 2011
BA, Davidson College, 2006
Admissions
Massachusetts
District of Columbia
Pennsylvania