Geoffrey Lorenz
Geoff’s practice focuses on the acquisition, financing and development of electric-generating facilities employing renewable technologies, including wind, solar, geothermal and battery storage. A member of the energy and infrastructure team, Geoff is familiar with a variety of financing and transaction structures, including partnership-flip, pay-as-you-go tax equity transactions, sale / leaseback transactions, purchase and sale agreements and traditional secured financings.
He has represented multiple institutions in partnership-flip structure tax equity investments in over 15.8 gigawatts of wind energy generation in seventeen states (including over 35 repowered wind projects), with an aggregate investment value of approximately 16 billion, and also partnership-flip structure tax equity investments in over two gigawatts of utility-scale solar energy generation in eight states, with an aggregate investment value of over $1.1 billion. Geoff has managed multiple investments in portfolios involving a combination of wind, solar and battery storage facilities, as well as investments in stand-alone battery storage facilities. He is admitted to the New York and District of Columbia Bars.
Prior to joining Hunton Andrews Kurth, he spent six years as a paralegal at a leading international law firm where he worked with both the project finance and energy regulatory teams.
- Represented multiple institutions in partnership-flip structure tax equity investments in over 14.2 gigawatts of wind energy generation in seventeen states, with an aggregate investment value of over $15 billion.
- Represented multiple institutions in partnership-flip structure tax equity investments in over 770 megawatts of utility-scale solar energy generation, with an aggregate investment value of over $570 million.
- Represented tax equity investors in transactions involving over 30 repowered wind projects.
- Represented a utility and unregulated utility affiliate in the development of an “inside-the-fence” energy infrastructure project supplying a new state of the art headquarters and research center.
- Represented multiple institutions in partnership-flip structure tax equity investments in portfolios of residential solar systems.
- Represented institutional investors in transfers of upstream membership interests in renewable energy assets.
- Represented the lead arranger and lender in connection with a first lien secured financing for a natural gas-fired, combined-cycle power project in Texas.
- Represented the purchaser in its acquisition of a portfolio of fourteen utility service projects located throughout the United States.
Recognized as a Leader in Projects: Renewables & Alternative Energy, USA–Nationwide, Chambers Global, 2022-2025
- Recommended for Energy Transactions: Electric Power (2020-2021, 2023-2024), Energy: Renewable/Alternative Power (2020-2024) and Project Finance (2021-2024), Legal 500 United States
- Recognized as a Leader in Projects: Renewables & Alternative Energy, USA–Nationwide, Chambers USA, 2021-2024
- “Rising Star” for Banking (2024) and Energy (2015, 2019–2020), United States, IFLR1000
JD, The George Washington University Law School, cum laude, 2011
BA, Duke University, 2005
District of Columbia
New York