Geoff’s practice focuses on the acquisition, financing and development of electric-generating facilities employing renewable technologies, including wind, solar, geothermal and battery storage. A member of the energy and infrastructure team, Geoff is familiar with a variety of financing and transaction structures, including partnership-flip, pay-as-you-go tax equity transactions, sale / leaseback transactions, purchase and sale agreements and traditional secured financings.

He has represented multiple institutions in partnership-flip structure tax equity investments in over 15.8 gigawatts of wind energy generation in seventeen states (including over 35 repowered wind projects), with an aggregate investment value of approximately 16 billion, and also partnership-flip structure tax equity investments in over two gigawatts of utility-scale solar energy generation in eight states, with an aggregate investment value of over $1.1 billion. Geoff has managed multiple investments in portfolios involving a combination of wind, solar and battery storage facilities, as well as investments in stand-alone battery storage facilities. He is admitted to the New York and District of Columbia Bars.

Prior to joining Hunton Andrews Kurth, he spent six years as a paralegal at a leading international law firm where he worked with both the project finance and energy regulatory teams.