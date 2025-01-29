George is a Board Member of the World Nuclear Association (WNA) and has been recognized as a nuclear industry leader by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and the International Framework for Nuclear Energy Cooperation (IFNEC), as well as the US government as an appointee to the US Secretary of Commerce’s Civilian Nuclear Trade Advisory Committee (CINTAC). He has written numerous articles and is a frequent commentator on matters relating to the global nuclear industry. He has appeared on Bloomberg TV and CNBC and is regularly quoted in the global print media in publications such as the Financial Times, The Wall Street Journal, Reuters, BBC News and The Daily Telegraph. Before becoming a nuclear energy lawyer, George worked as an engineer for a nuclear power plant engineering firm.