George is nationally recognized for his in-depth experience in the formation, structuring, financing, and related tax aspects of REITs, REMICs, securitizations, private investment funds, and other financial instruments. George also deals extensively with the tax aspects of derivatives and other complex financial products. George is chair emeritus of the firm’s executive committee, and former head of its Tax and ERISA practice.

He is a frequent speaker at seminars and conferences on REITs, securitization and other financial products.