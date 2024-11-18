George C. Howell, III
Partner
Overview
George is nationally recognized for his in-depth experience in the formation, structuring, financing, and related tax aspects of REITs, REMICs, securitizations, private investment funds, and other financial instruments. George also deals extensively with the tax aspects of derivatives and other complex financial products. George is chair emeritus of the firm’s executive committee, and former head of its Tax and ERISA practice.
He is a frequent speaker at seminars and conferences on REITs, securitization and other financial products.
Experience
- Serves as tax counsel to a large number of REITs, with particular concentration on mortgage, hotel, health care, and other specialty REITs.
- Structured and provided tax opinions on a large number of REIT capital markets and merger and acquisition transactions.
- Represents a number of publicly traded specialty finance companies and private investment funds that invest―directly and through derivatives―in real estate, mortgage loans, mortgage-backed securities, corporate loans and other fixed-income investments.
- Structured and provided tax opinions on over $100 billion of REMIC and other securitization transactions.
- Particular experience in representing buyers and sellers of REMIC residual interests and other complex mortgage-backed securities and derivatives.
- Represents REITs, REMIC sponsors, and private investment funds in IRS audits.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Named a Lawyer of the Year for Tax Law (Richmond, VA), The Best Lawyers in America, 2025
- Recommended for US Taxes: Non-Contentious, Legal 500 United States, 2020-2024
- Recognized as an Eminent Practitioner (2016, 2019-2024) and Leader (2007-2020) in REITs: Tax, USA-Nationwide, Chambers USA
-
Named to the Class of 2023 Hall of Fame, Virginia Lawyers Weekly
- Recognized as Hall of Fame for Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) (2020-2023) and as a Leading Lawyer (2014-2019), Legal 500 United States
- Named a “Client Service All-Star” by BTI, 2019
- Selected as a Super Lawyer for Tax Law, Virginia Super Lawyers magazine, 2006-2019
- Selected as a Best Lawyer for Tax Law, Virginia, The Best Lawyers in America, 1993-2020, 2023-2025
- Listed for Capital Markets – Equity Offerings, Legal 500 United States, 2018
Affiliations
Professional
- Fellow, Virginia Law Foundation, Class of 2018
- Former Chair, American Bar Association (ABA) Tax Section
- Former Chair, American College of Tax Counsel
- Former Vice Chair (Communications), ABA Tax Section
- Former Chair, Tax Shelter Committee, ABA Tax Section
- Former Chair, Committee on Financial Transactions, ABA Tax Section
- Former Chair, Asset Securitization Subcommittee and REMIC Task Force, ABA Tax Section
Education
JD, University of Virginia School of Law, 1981
AB, Princeton University, magna cum laude, 1978
Admissions
New York
Virginia
Clerkships
- US District Court, Eastern District of Virginia