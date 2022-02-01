George Zhu
Associate
Overview
George’s practice focuses on asset securitization, structured finance and other corporate finance transactions. George represents financial institutions, borrowers, lenders, issuers and underwriters in asset-based financing transactions of various asset classes, including auto loans, crop loans, insurance-related products and single family rental properties.
In law school, George served as a research assistant to Professor Steven L. Schwarcz, a leading scholar in the field of asset securitization.
Experience
- Represents financial institutions in mortgage warehouse and servicing advance facilities.
- Represents borrowers and issuers in auto loan warehouse financing and securitizations.
- Represented an issuer in a pioneering crop loan securitization, as well as issuers in accounts receivable securitizations and private-label mortgage-backed securities transactions.
- Serves as legal advisor to Ginnie Mae in its government guaranteed multiclass securitization program.
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Virginia Bar Association
Education
JD, Duke University School of Law, 2021
BA, Swarthmore College, 2017
Admissions
District of Columbia
Virginia