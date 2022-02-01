Overview

George’s practice focuses on asset securitization, structured finance and other corporate finance transactions. George represents financial institutions, borrowers, lenders, issuers and underwriters in asset-based financing transactions of various asset classes, including auto loans, crop loans, insurance-related products and single family rental properties.

In law school, George served as a research assistant to Professor Steven L. Schwarcz, a leading scholar in the field of asset securitization.

Experience

  • Represents financial institutions in mortgage warehouse and servicing advance facilities.
  • Represents borrowers and issuers in auto loan warehouse financing and securitizations.
  • Represented an issuer in a pioneering crop loan securitization, as well as issuers in accounts receivable securitizations and private-label mortgage-backed securities transactions.
  • Serves as legal advisor to Ginnie Mae in its government guaranteed multiclass securitization program.

Affiliations

Professional

  • Member, Virginia Bar Association

Education

JD, Duke University School of Law, 2021

BA, Swarthmore College, 2017

Admissions

District of Columbia

Virginia

