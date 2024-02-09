Gerard T. “Gerry” Leone, Jr.
Overview
Gerry is a collaborative team leader with broad-based public, governmental, and private practice experience, who provides clients with thoughtful, strategic advice and practical decision making tools in legal, business, regulatory, compliance, and ethics matters.
Gerry’s comprehensive client-focused approach to service is one of “one-stop-shopping” in which he uses his wide-ranging team building and leadership experience to efficiently manage teams and resources deployed to handle sensitive and complex client needs and problems. He seeks to adeptly control, mitigate, and eliminate client exposure—from risk prevention to crisis management and everything in between, including independent corporate monitoring or receivership needed to investigate, address, mitigate, and remediate alleged compliance related misconduct.
Gerry serves a variety of clients across practice areas including litigation, higher education, investigations (internal, external, and governmental), and special situations. He advises organizations and individuals in need of counsel, and possibly defense.
As a result of his past experience, Gerry is comfortable interacting with local, state, and federal prosecutors, government regulators, and law enforcement officers. His prior roles as a private industry human resources officer and compliance director, and as Regional Counsel and Director of an international investigations and consulting firm, inform his ability to bring people and agencies together as they seek to achieve objectives in a cooperative manner.
Prior to joining Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, Gerry served as General Counsel to the University of Massachusetts from 2017-2023, where he was the Chief Legal Officer, and an advisor and counsel for the entire system and the President’s Office, Board of Trustees, and related University business entities. He led and managed the internal firm of 20 lawyers responsible for a broad scope of legal, regulatory, compliance, and ethics practice areas related to conventional higher education matters (such as NCAA and Title IX, and public and failing higher education institutions), as well as internal and external investigations, and litigation, compliance, labor and employment, immigration, governance, intellectual property, real estate, and corporate matters. He uses that experience to help higher education institutions and secondary schools govern themselves, protect and preserve financial and organizational assets, protect critical infrastructure projects, and resolve civil and criminal disputes.
Gerry is also a former elected District Attorney for Middlesex County, First Assistant US Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, Chief of the Criminal Bureau at the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office, and Assistant District Attorney in Suffolk and Middlesex Counties in Massachusetts. He prosecuted high-profile and well-known local, regional, national, and international cases covering white collar and organized crime, anti-terrorism, murder, physical and sexual assault, major crimes, corruption, and fraud. For example, Gerry led the investigative prosecutorial team that obtained a conviction of the first Al Qaeda terrorist on American soil (the so-called “Shoe Bomber” Richard Reid) and his co-conspirator Sajiid Badaat in the UK.
Gerry has deep ties to the Boston and broader Massachusetts communities and longstanding connections to the New England law enforcement and legal industry. Throughout his career, he has also actively engaged in and been responsible for diversity and inclusion efforts within the offices that he has led, managed, and supervised.
Insights
Legal Updates
- 6 Minute ReadFebruary 9, 2024Legal Update
News
- 2 Minute ReadOctober 28, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 30, 2024News
- September 24, 2024Media Mention
- September 23, 2024Media Mention
- September 22, 2024Media Mention
- September 18, 2024Media Mention
- September 17, 2024Media Mention
- June 25, 2024Media Mention
- 6 Minute ReadDecember 19, 2023News
- December 19, 2023Media Mention
- December 19, 2023Media Mention
Education
JD, Suffolk University Law School, 1989
BA, American Political History, Harvard University, 1985
Admissions
Massachusetts
Courts
US District Court, District of Massachusetts
US Court of Appeals, First Circuit
Government Service
Middlesex District Attorney, Middlesex District Attorney’s Office (2007-2013)
First Assistant US Attorney, Massachusetts United States Attorney’s Office (2001-2005)
Anti-Terrorism Coordinator, Massachusetts United States Attorney’s Office (2001-2002)
Criminal Bureau Chief, Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office (1998-2001)
Assistant District Attorney, Middlesex District Attorney’s Office (1991-1998)
Assistant District Attorney, Suffolk District Attorney’s Office (1990-1991)
Areas of Focus
Additional Service Areas
- Crisis Management
- Corporate Governance and Board Advisory
- National Security
- Government Relations
- State Attorneys General
- State Government Relations
- First Amendment and Free Speech
- NCAA Athletes
- College Sexual Misconduct
- Labor and Employment
- Health Care Litigation and Compliance
- Energy
- Real Estate Investment and Finance
- Retail and Consumer Products
- Securities Litigation and SEC Enforcement