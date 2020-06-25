Gia's energy practice includes the representation of energy industry participants before federal and state agencies charged with jurisdiction over energy markets and their participants. Gia’s practice also focuses on general litigation matters and related issues, including experience in environmental, contracts, bankruptcy and real estate issues.

Gia has worked on a variety of energy related proceedings, including the representation of energy companies before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.