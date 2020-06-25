Gia V. Cribbs
Overview
Gia's energy practice includes the representation of energy industry participants before federal and state agencies charged with jurisdiction over energy markets and their participants. Gia’s practice also focuses on general litigation matters and related issues, including experience in environmental, contracts, bankruptcy and real estate issues.
Gia has worked on a variety of energy related proceedings, including the representation of energy companies before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.
Experience
- Representation of natural gas pipeline company at FERC regarding the interconnection of pipeline gas facilities
- Representation of natural gas gathering companies regarding the jurisdictional status of acquired gathering facilities
- Experience in natural gas storage issues, including issues related to developing new storage projects
- Representation of various energy industry participants relating to their jurisdictional status and the resulting application of federal and/or state regulatory schemes
- Natural gas proceedings regarding rate design and the determination of natural gas gathering rates and the scope and limits to FERC’s regulation of natural gas transportation rates and the types of costs FERC will recognize in the derivation of rates
- Experience in aiding clients with electric rate making and tariff issues, issues regarding reporting requirements of electric public utilities, and with due diligence regarding potential electric facility transactions
- Preparation of Qualifying Facility self-certifications, market-based rate applications, triennial updated market power analyses, Federal Power Act Section 203 applications regarding the disposition of FERC-jurisdictional facilities, and Exempt Wholesale Generator self-certifications
- Experience in adversary proceedings regarding pipeline demand charges
Gia’s activities have also focused on issues related to pipeline transportation in the United States and Canada, rate discounting, transfers of energy assets as regulated by FERC and the propriety of claims submitted in bankruptcy proceedings involving energy market participants.
Affiliations
Professional
Education
JD, The George Washington University Law School, with honors, The George Washington Journal of International Law and Economics, Member, 2001
BA, University of Maryland, summa cum laude, 1998
Admissions
District of Columbia
Maryland
Courts
US Court of Appeals, District of Columbia Circuit