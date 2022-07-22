Gil brings over 19 years of experience to the Hunton Andrews Kurth Capital Finance and Real Estate Group and the firm’s Latin America practice, and is frequently recognized by Florida and national publications. Gil represents investors, developers and lenders in commercial real estate transactions in the U.S. and Latin America involving the financing, leasing, acquisition and disposition of retail, hotels, office buildings, multi-family apartment buildings, vacant land, mixed-use developments and luxury condominium and single-family residences.

Gil serves on the Commercial Real Estate Committee of the Florida Bar’s Real Property, Probate and Trust Law Section. He also has an active pro bono practice, serving on the Miami Office Pro Bono Committee and providing legal assistance to clients dealing with immigration issues, landlord-tenant conflicts and economic hardship issues, among others.

As a first generation law student himself, Gil is a volunteer mentor to first-generation law school students.