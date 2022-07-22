Gil O. Acevedo
Overview
Gil brings over 19 years of experience to the Hunton Andrews Kurth Capital Finance and Real Estate Group and the firm’s Latin America practice, and is frequently recognized by Florida and national publications. Gil represents investors, developers and lenders in commercial real estate transactions in the U.S. and Latin America involving the financing, leasing, acquisition and disposition of retail, hotels, office buildings, multi-family apartment buildings, vacant land, mixed-use developments and luxury condominium and single-family residences.
Gil serves on the Commercial Real Estate Committee of the Florida Bar’s Real Property, Probate and Trust Law Section. He also has an active pro bono practice, serving on the Miami Office Pro Bono Committee and providing legal assistance to clients dealing with immigration issues, landlord-tenant conflicts and economic hardship issues, among others.
As a first generation law student himself, Gil is a volunteer mentor to first-generation law school students.
Experience
- Refinancing of a $72 million mortgage loan secured by a hotel in Miami Beach, Florida, and the rental program cash flow from the adjacent branded residences.
- Sale of a condominium development located in Florida by a joint venture for a purchase price of $41.5 million.
- Acquisition by NASDAQ REIT of a publicly traded REIT for $4 billion, adding 126 industrial properties to client’s portfolio.
- Financing of $1.7 billion loan to a multinational financial institution secured by 88 properties located across the US, including due diligence, review of title and survey and zoning reports and other relevant documentation.
- Landlord representation and leasing of Class-A office space in building of approximately 500,000 square feet of space, and subsequent representation of Landlord in disposition of building for approximately $184M.
- Secured financing for the development, construction and operation of hotels in Panama.
- Financing of loans for hotel portfolio in Florida.
- Financing in connection with loan in the amount of $85.7 million for the acquisition of a 55 acre industrial park with 28 buildings located in Central Florida.
- Tenant representation in connection with the negotiation of leases at multiple Class-A retail centers across the State of Florida.
- Tenant representation of foreign banking group in connection with leasing and multiple lease modifications of 51,529 square feet of space in office building in Downtown Miami.
- Tenant representation in connection with the negotiation of industrial lease of 200,000 square feet of space in Miami, Florida.
- Acquisition by a real estate investment and development firm of multiple parcels of land located in a large mixed-use development district in Downtown Miami and financing of development of luxury condominiums in such parcels.
- Development and leasing by a university health system authority of a $325 million mixed-used project.
- Acquisition and related $355 million financing by a real estate fund of 10 senior living facilities in Florida, Texas and Georgia, and related acquisition of certain preferred equity interests and mezzanine loan interests.
- Financing by banking group in connection with a $45.8 million loan for the construction of an apartment development.
- Sale of a multi-state single family residential property portfolio by specialized alternative investment firm for $440 million, involving 1,750 residential properties.
- Acquisitions and dispositions by ultra, very and high-net-worth individuals of their real estate residences and related financings.
- Acquisitions, dispositions, financings and leasing of office buildings and warehouses of clients in the aviation industry.
- Acquisition of approximately 117 acres of vacant land for development.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Named a Florida Legal Awards “Unsung Hero,” Daily Business Review, 2025
- Recognized in The Best Lawyers in America for Real Estate Law, 2018–2024
- Recognized as Top Up and Comer, South Florida Legal Guide, 2016–2018
- Recognized as a Legal Elite in the area of Real Estate, Florida Trend’s Florida Legal Elite, 2016
- Recognized as a Rising Star, Florida Super Lawyers, 2009–2011
- Recipient of Miami-Dade County Bar Association’s Award for Exceptional Service as Chair of Real Property Committee, 2007–2008
- Recognition for Outstanding Service as Vice Chair of Real Property Committee, Miami-Dade County Bar Association, 2006–2007
- AV Preeminent® Peer Review Rated™, Martindale Hubbell
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Commercial Real Estate Committee, The Florida Bar, Real Property, Probate and Trust Law Section
- Former Board of Directors, Greater Miami Aviation Association (2017-2023)
- Member, Florida Bar, The Real Property Probate & Trust Law Section
- Member and Former Chair, Miami-Dade County Bar Association, Real Property Committee
Insights
Events & Speaking Engagements
- July 22, 2022EventSpeakerUS Law in Action Program (Real Property Development Program), University of Miami School of Law
- November 2019EventSpeakerIntroduction to US Real Estate Law, University of Miami School of Law (in conjunction with the University of Vienna’s Master of Laws Program in Real Estate and Residential Property Law)
- 2018EventSpeakerForeign Investment in Real Property Tax Act, Miami Association of Realtors
- 2018EventSpeakerForeign Investment in Real Property Tax Act, Keller Williams Realty
- 2012–2013EventSpeakerLaw Bridge Program, Florida International University
- 2011EventSpeakerHaciendo Negocios en la Florida, Lima Chamber of Commerce, Peru
- 2007EventSpeakerResidential Closings, Nuts and Bolts of Real Property Law Seminar
Publications
- eReport 2023 WinterPublicationBuyer Beware — The Foreign Investment in Real Property Tax Act, American Bar Association Section of Real Property, Trust & Estate Law
- April 2018PublicationTo Withhold, or Not to Withhold, That is the Question. A Step by Step Approach to the FIRPTA Income Tax Withholding, Florida Bar Journal, Volume 92, No. 4
News
- November 3, 2023Media MentionMentionedIn Honor of Pro Bono Month, Legal Services of Greater Miami
- November 2, 2021NewsHunton Andrews Kurth Implements Pilot Program Proposed by Summer Associates in Diversity Hackathon Competition
Education
LLM, Real Property Development, University of Miami School of Law, 2004
JD, Western Michigan University Thomas M. Cooley Law School, with Distinction (Moot Court Board; Senior Associate Editor, Law Review; Editorial Staff Member, Journal of Practical and Clinical Law; and Summer Institute at the University of Paris–Sorbonne, France), 2003
BA, University of South Florida, 1997
Admissions
Florida
Languages
- Spanish