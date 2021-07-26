Grant H. Cokeley
Overview
Grant’s practice focuses on products liability, mass tort and toxic tort litigation. As an associate on the product liability and mass tort litigation team, Grant defends the interests of corporate clients through all phases of litigation. In addition, he also provides strategic advice to help clients navigate complex consumer protection regulations while achieving their business goals and minimizing the risk of litigation.
While in law school, Grant externed with a Virginia Circuit Court judge and worked as a hearing advisor, representing students accused of violating the Washington & Lee honor code. He now actively participates in the firm’s pro bono efforts, with a particular focus on veterans’ benefits.
- Selected as a Rising Star for Personal Injury – Products, The Washington Post Magazine and Virginia & West Virginia Super Lawyers Magazine, 2024
- Board Member, James River Rugby Football Club
Education
JD, Washington and Lee University School of Law, cum laude, Lead Articles Editor, Washington and Lee Law Review, 2020
BA, History, Washington and Lee University, cum laude, 2016
Admissions
Virginia