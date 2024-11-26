Grant Henderson
Overview
Grant has extensive experience in the energy and extractives sectors with a strong Africa focus. He has over 25 years of experience that spans the energy and extractives sectors, including oil and gas (midstream and downstream), power (renewable), mining, and related infrastructure delivery in various regions of Africa.
Grant brings to the table a wealth of deal experience and a commercially oriented perspective. As a seasoned transactional lawyer, Grant has a substantial background in multi-disciplinary transactional and advisory work, including strong market-wide knowledge in M&A, project financing, project structuring, and delivery (EPC, O&M, and asset management), supply chain logistics, feedstock supply, offtake, and regulatory frameworks surrounding these, in addition to conventional development, acquisition, and financing experience. Grant’s practice extends to advising clients, including governments, sponsors, developers, and funders on a wide variety of matters across much of Africa’s diverse geographies.
Grant has had experience in both private and public sector transactions across a range of industries and sectors. He worked as an in-house adviser to the Zambia Privatisation Agency and also as Head of Legal in Africa to one of the world’s largest integrated global energy companies.
Experience
- Advised a national oil company on its arrangements for the recovery and monetization of flare gas and waste water.
- Advised a clean energy client on its €480 million eight year “take or pay” offtake agreement for the client’s proprietary HUPA renewable marine fuel and circular naphtha products.
- Advised a client in the clean fuels sector on the development of a sustainable aviation fuel production facility, including the feedstock supply, supply chain issues, offtake, joint venture, and funding arrangements with its proposed partner.
- Advised the Nigerian national oil company on its $ 1.5 billion pre-export financing of crude oil.
- Advised the lenders in connection with the financing and development of the Nigerian national oil company’s Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano Gas Pipeline and Stations Project in Nigeria.
- Advised on the EPC and O&M issues of a fully flexible import/export storage terminal (with a volume of 410,000 m³), a truck loading facility, two offshore mooring points (one larger single point mooring system and a smaller conventional buoy mooring system), and a connecting pipeline in the Lekki Free Trade Zone in Nigeria.
- Advised on the EPC and O&M issues for an import storage terminal (with a volume of 40,000 m³), an offshore mooring point, and a connecting pipeline at Ango-Ango in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
- Advised a client on the disposal of 50% of its lubricants business in Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Mozambique and the subsequent joint venture arrangements with its new partner.
- Advised a global commodities business on the acquisition of significant mid and downstream oil assets in Rwanda, Tanzania, and Kenya and the subsequent joint venture arrangements.
- Advised a global commodities business in relation to its financing of an oil storage terminal owner in the Calabar Free Trade Zone in Nigeria for the construction of a jetty at the company’s oil storage terminal.
- Advised the project company and sponsors on a solar PV project at Sesheke Western Province, Zambia, with a planned capacity of 25MW.
- Advised the project company and sponsor on the development of a number of hydro projects in North West Zambia.
- Advised a Spanish energy company, as developer, on land and joint venture related issues in relation to its proposed development of a 100MW solar PV project in Zambia.
- Advised the developer on pre-feasibility, drilling, shareholding, and funding and arrangements with the government on Zambia’s first geothermal energy project.
- Advised a project developer on land related issues in relation to its proposed development of a 100MW solar PV project in Zambia.
- Advised one of the world’s largest charitable foundations on its establishment in 10 African countries.
Affiliations
Professional
- Member of the Law Society of Scotland
- Member of the Law Association of Zambia
Education
LLB Hons, University of Dundee, 1989
Diploma in Legal Practice, University of Dundee, 1990
Diploma in Legal Practice, Zambia Institute of Advanced Legal Education, 2015
Admissions
Scotland (Solicitor)
Advocate of the High Court of Zambia