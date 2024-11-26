Grant Henderson

Grant brings to the table a wealth of deal experience and a commercially oriented perspective. As a seasoned transactional lawyer, Grant has a substantial background in multi-disciplinary transactional and advisory work, including strong market-wide knowledge in M&A, project financing, project structuring, and delivery (EPC, O&M, and asset management), supply chain logistics, feedstock supply, offtake, and regulatory frameworks surrounding these, in addition to conventional development, acquisition, and financing experience. Grant’s practice extends to advising clients, including governments, sponsors, developers, and funders on a wide variety of matters across much of Africa’s diverse geographies.

Grant has had experience in both private and public sector transactions across a range of industries and sectors. He worked as an in-house adviser to the Zambia Privatisation Agency and also as Head of Legal in Africa to one of the world’s largest integrated global energy companies.