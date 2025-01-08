Overview

Gray focuses his practice on product liability, toxic tort, and general commercial litigation. Prior to joining the firm, Gray clerked for The Honorable John Cagle of the Alaska Superior Court. During law school, he served as a judicial intern for The Honorable Dale B. Durrer in the Virginia 16th Judicial Circuit.

Insights

Publications

Education

JD, University of Virginia School of Law, Lead Executive Editor, Journal of Law and Politics, 2022

BA, University of Virginia, with high distinction, 2019

Admissions

Alaska

Virginia

Clerkships

  • Alaska Superior Court
Jump to Page