Gray Moeller
Associate
Gray focuses his practice on product liability, toxic tort, and general commercial litigation. Prior to joining the firm, Gray clerked for The Honorable John Cagle of the Alaska Superior Court. During law school, he served as a judicial intern for The Honorable Dale B. Durrer in the Virginia 16th Judicial Circuit.
JD, University of Virginia School of Law, Lead Executive Editor, Journal of Law and Politics, 2022
BA, University of Virginia, with high distinction, 2019
Alaska
Virginia
- Alaska Superior Court