Greg is the firm’s general counsel and a partner in the firm’s commercial litigation group. Greg’s practice focuses on both civil and white-collar criminal defense litigation at the trial and appellate levels. In his civil practice, Greg has represented a variety of individual and corporate clients in commercial disputes and in products liability lawsuits in both federal and state courts. In his criminal practice, he has represented both individuals and companies in white-collar criminal cases and investigations by federal and state authorities. Greg’s experience in both civil and criminal matters makes him ideally suited to represent clients in parallel proceedings, securities cases, and corporate compliance matters. Greg has significant first chair experience in jury trials, bench trials, and arbitrations. He has also briefed and argued appeals before Texas intermediate courts and the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. Greg has handled a number of major cases in the aviation industry, the construction industry, and the oil and gas sector. Greg also has significant experience in firm leadership, having most recently served as co-head of the firm’s commercial litigation practice group.
- Named Best Lawyer in Commercial Litigation, The Best Lawyers in America, 2024
- Recognized as a Texas Rising Star, Super Lawyers by Thomson Reuters (published in Texas Monthly) (2004-2006, 2009)
- Houston Bar Foundation, Life Fellow
- Texas Bar Foundation, Life Fellow
- Houston Bar Association
- American Bar Association
JD, Harvard Law School, cum laude, 1995
BA, Vanderbilt University, summa cum laude, 1992
Texas
US District Court, Northern District of Texas
US District Court, Southern District of Texas
US District Court, Eastern District of Texas
US District Court, Western District of Texas
US Court of Appeals, Fifth Circuit
US Supreme Court
- US Court of Appeals, Fifth Circuit
- Litigation
- Aviation Litigation
- Commercial Litigation
- Construction and Engineering Litigation
- Energy Litigation
- Product Liability and Mass Tort Litigation
- Real Estate Litigation
- Securities Litigation and SEC Enforcement
- White Collar, Regulatory Defense and Investigations
- Anti-Corruption and the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act
- Energy