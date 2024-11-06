Gregory E. Bruno
Associate
Overview
Gregory focuses his practice on structured finance, asset securitization, and other corporate finance transactions. Gregory represents issuers, underwriters, lenders, and other financial market participants in structured finance transactions involving a wide range of assets, with an emphasis on residential mortgage-backed securitizations and OTC derivative transactions.
Gregory also maintains an active pro bono practice, assisting non-profits with corporate governance and regulatory research.
Education
JD, Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University, summa cum laude, Executive Acquisitions Editor, Pace Law Review, 2023
MA, English, SUNY New Paltz, 2017
BA, English, SUNY New Paltz, 2014
Admissions
New York