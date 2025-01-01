Gregory H. Eng
Associate
Overview
Gregory focuses his practice on toxic tort, product liability, and general commercial litigation. He has significant experience assisting with discovery, including fact development, deposition preparation, written discovery requests, e-discovery and document production, management of staff and contract attorneys, and legal research.
Prior to joining the firm, he worked in the Office of Chief Counsel at the Internal Revenue Service.
Education
JD, University of Virginia School of Law, Editorial Board Member, Journal of Law and Politics, 2022
BA, University of California, summa cum laude, 2019
Admissions
California
District of Columbia