For the past 35 years, Greg has focused his practice on searching for pragmatic solutions to complex problems in the context of restructuring, insolvency, and bankruptcy. He represents borrowers, debtors, secured creditors, trade creditors, contract counterparties, unsecured creditors’ committees, equity holders, and trustees on all sides of insolvency situations, with an emphasis on representing creditors of all types. Although Greg’s practice is industry agnostic, adapting to fluctuations in the business cycle, his matters often occur within the retail and consumer products, real estate, and consumer finance industries.