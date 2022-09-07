Gregory F. Lang
Overview
Greg is a member of the firm’s energy and infrastructure team and focuses his practice on project and structured finance, mergers and acquisitions, and general corporate law. Greg’s practice has focused on the representation of developers, institutional investors, private equity funds, independent power producers, and commercial lenders in connection with the development, financing, and acquisition and disposition, of domestic and international energy and infrastructure projects and distributed generation projects. He has played a primary role in many complex transactions involving a wide variety of structures and assets with values ranging from several million to several billion dollars.
Experience
- Represented an international strategic seller of its fuel cell business.
- Represented a US utility in connection with the purchase of a large fuel cell fleet as the sponsor of a tax equity vehicle.
- Represented Skyline Renewables in its acquisition of a 117MW wind farm portfolio from New Jersey Clean Energy Ventures.
- Represented a US utility in connection with the purchase of several battery storage facilities located on college campuses.
- Represented an independent power producer and a financial institution in connection with the sale of a gas fired “QF” in Michigan.
- Represented an international strategic buyer in connection with the purchase of a pipeline of solar and battery storage distributed assets.
- Represented a Japanese-financed private equity firm in connection with the acquisition of interests in five substantial natural gas-fired facilities constituting more than 2 GW. The facilities were located in Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Virginia and Texas.
- Represented a private equity fund focused on energy investments in the acquisition of shares in a cross-border transaction in exchange for several renewable development project interests.
- Represented the commodities division of a large international bank in the sale of various leveraged lease and other ownership interests in several cogeneration facilities located in California.
- Represented a private equity fund focused on energy investments in the purchase of a portfolio of hydroelectric and gas-fired generation facilities in excess of 1,100 MW.
- Represented a large international bank with structuring its platform to buy and sell voluntary carbon credits.
- Represented a solar development company in connection with joint ventures to develop rooftop and ground mount photovoltaic units in the US and in Canada.
- Represented an independent power producer and developer in a sale of its interests in more than a dozen of its projects assets representing in excess of 1,000 MW of generating capacity to a private equity firm that specializes in energy investments.
- Represented an energy development company in connection with the formation of a development joint venture along with an independent power producer, which venture holds more than 7,000 MW of potential greenfield projects, including coal, gas, wind and solar initiatives.
- Represented a private equity fund in connection with the sale of a 531 MW gas-fired power plant in Nevada.
- Represented an independent power producer in connection with its sale of a 788 MW portfolio of seven gas-fired power generation facilities.
- Represented “stalking horse” bidder in Bankruptcy Code § 363 sale of several power plants and natural gas pipelines totaling more than 360 MW.
- Represented a joint venture between a private equity fund and a national developer to purchase equity interests in a 40 MW biomass facility in Michigan and in the subsequent restructuring and refinancing of the project and sale.
- Represented the lessor sponsor of a master lease structure pursuant to which a lessee manufacturer finances and installs building-integrated photovoltaic solar electric roofing of up to $500 million.
- Represented an independent power producer in the restructuring of approximately $350 million of project finance debt secured by gas-fired generating facilities located in Texas and Michigan caused by the bankruptcy of a significant counter-party.
- Advised a large multinational institution with regard to making joint venture investments in the distributed generation space.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recommended for Project Finance, Legal 500 United States, 2013-2014, 2016-2017, 2019, 2021-2022
- Recommended for Energy Transactions: Electric Power, Legal 500 United States, 2020-2021, 2023
Insights
Legal Updates
News
Education
JD, University of Connecticut School of Law, 1993
BA, Williams College, 1987
Admissions
New York