Greg is a member of the firm’s energy and infrastructure team and focuses his practice on project and structured finance, mergers and acquisitions, and general corporate law. Greg’s practice has focused on the representation of developers, institutional investors, private equity funds, independent power producers, and commercial lenders in connection with the development, financing, and acquisition and disposition, of domestic and international energy and infrastructure projects and distributed generation projects. He has played a primary role in many complex transactions involving a wide variety of structures and assets with values ranging from several million to several billion dollars.