Over the years, Greg has litigated cases in a range of IP practice areas and related to diverse technologies—from oil field tools to polymers, to telecommunications, to pharmaceuticals, and more. For example, he defended Imaging Solutions of Australia against a multi-million dollar copyright infringement claim, first obtaining summary judgment on all plaintiffs’ claims and then obtaining a jury verdict and substantial award on the client’s counterclaims. He also defended Dyna-Drill Technologies in a 13-day jury trial against a damages claim of nearly $60 million for alleged trade secret misappropriation, tortious interference, and breach of contract.

Greg also drafts and prosecutes chemical, oil field, and biotech patents, practicing before the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB).