Gregg’s practice focuses on mergers and acquisitions, including representation of private equity funds, industry participants and family-owned businesses in acquisitions and dispositions. In addition, Gregg represents clients with respect to governance and compliance issues, in joint venture structuring and negotiation, on material contract negotiations and in general business and finance matters.
Experience
- Represented a private equity firm in the acquisition of a privately-held meat processing company and in subsequent add-on investment.
- Represented a private equity firm in the acquisition of food processing company and in subsequent add-on investment.
- Represented NASDAQ corporation in connection with multiple fin-tech acquisitions.
- Represented a large family-held industrial business in sale transaction.
- Represented a private equity firm in the sale of steel fabrication business.
- Represented family-held metals distribution business in sale to foreign buyer.
- Represented a private equity firm in the acquisition of privately-held steel processing company and subsequent sale.
- Represented a private equity firm in the acquisition of publicly-traded steel processing company and subsequent sale.
- Represented a private equity firm in the acquisition of publicly-traded air filter manufacturer and subsequent sale.
- Represented family-held business in sale of industrial contracting company to strategic buyer.
- Represented AmeriCredit Corp., a publicly traded NYSE corporation, in its $3.5 billion sale to General Motors.
- Represented a global private equity firm in the acquisition of publicly traded NYSE Amex hotel corporation.
- Represented a global private equity firm in the acquisition of publicly traded NASDAQ quick serve restaurant corporation and subsequent sale.
- Represented a global private equity firm in the acquisition of publicly traded NASDAQ full service restaurant corporation.
- Represented NYSE corporation in connection with the acquisition of a financial services subsidiary of a publicly held corporation.
- Represented private equity firm in the sale of specialty electronics business.
- Represented a global private equity firm in the acquisition of a grocery store subsidiary of a publicly held corporation.
- Represented numerous private companies and private equity firms in acquisition and disposition transactions ranging from $50 - $500 million in numerous industries, including software, technology, manufacturing, consumer products and consumer finance.
- Represented private auto finance company in $50 million growth equity transaction.
- Represented institutional investors and private companies in numerous venture and growth equity transactions in various industries.
- Represented Special Purpose Acquisition Company in acquisition of privately-held software company.
- Represented corporations in registered equity and debt offerings and in Rule 144A senior note offerings and convertible senior note offerings.
- Provide general corporate, business and securities counseling to corporate clients, including SEC public securities registration, reporting, insider trading and proxy solicitation.
- Act as primary outside general and securities counsel to private and publicly traded companies.
- Named Best Lawyer in Corporate Governance Law and Mergers and Acquisitions Law, The Best Lawyers in America, 2024
- BV® Peer Review Rated in Martindale-Hubbell
- Member, State Bar of Texas, Securities Law and Business Law Sections
- Member, Dallas Bar Association, Securities Law Section
JD, University of Chicago, with honors, 1992
BBA, University of Wisconsin, with honors, 1984
Texas