As a former US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) senior attorney, Greg uses his agency experience to resolve difficult environmental matters. He brings over 20 years of practice in environmental law and has particular knowledge of PFAS, CERCLA/Superfund, TSCA, FIFRA, and RCRA. According to Chambers USA, “Greg has an exceptional ability to make complex issues understandable” (2024).

Greg co-chairs the firm’s chemical regulatory and PFAS practices and advises clients across diverse industries—including chemical, pesticide, oil and gas, electric utility, food and beverage, electronics and semiconductors, financial services, private equity, retail, mining, rail, airline, and marine transport—in environmental regulatory, counseling, enforcement defense, litigation, and transactional matters. Greg was involved in shaping and framing some of the earliest site remediation enforcement actions involving PFAS and analyzing EPA’s statutory and regulatory authorities to address PFAS contamination under existing law. His experience in both private and public practice helps him navigate the regulatory process with an informed understanding of government decision-making and strategies for efficiently resolving complex legal and policy issues. Drawing on his EPA experience, he has negotiated settlements saving clients millions of dollars in penalties in EPA enforcement actions, particularly under TSCA and FIFRA. He also has significant experience related to the acquisition and sale of environmentally-impaired property, conducting voluntary cleanups, negotiating environmental liability transfers, and the re-development of brownfield sites, including for renewable energy projects.

Greg practiced CERCLA at the highest levels in the federal government and relies on that experience in his defense of clients facing government enforcement or private party contribution actions. Greg previously served as the lead EPA Headquarters attorney on cleanup enforcement cases at Superfund sites with remedies exceeding $1 billion. He not only worked on national CERCLA matters, but also authored national guidance documents and drafted model settlement documents used by EPA nationwide. During his EPA tenure, Greg received numerous EPA and DOJ awards, including for his work on the Administrator’s Superfund Task Force and the development of EPA’s national enforcement response to the US Supreme Court’s landmark decision in Burlington Northern & Santa Fe Railway v. United States.

Greg is an adjunct professor at William & Mary Law School, teaching Environmental Law and the Regulation of Toxic Substances and Hazardous Waste.