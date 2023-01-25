Greta assists clients in US capital markets transactions. Greta’s practice covers general corporate and securities matters, including capital markets transactions, board representation, public and private securities offerings, and SEC reporting. She also advises clients regarding periodic SEC reporting and other corporate matters, with a particular concentration on Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs).

Prior to joining Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, Greta was a judicial law clerk for the Fairfax Circuit Court (19th Judicial Circuit).