Greta Chwalek
Associate
Overview
Greta assists clients in US capital markets transactions. Greta’s practice covers general corporate and securities matters, including capital markets transactions, board representation, public and private securities offerings, and SEC reporting. She also advises clients regarding periodic SEC reporting and other corporate matters, with a particular concentration on Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs).
Prior to joining Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, Greta was a judicial law clerk for the Fairfax Circuit Court (19th Judicial Circuit).
Education
JD, Columbus School of Law, The Catholic University of America, cum laude, 2021
BA, The George Washington University, 2014
Admissions
District of Columbia
Virginia
Clerkships
- Fairfax Circuit Court (19th Judicial Circuit)