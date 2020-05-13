Overview

Greta is a partner in the Atlanta office, a member of the Capital Finance & Real Estate team and the head of the Atlanta Lending Services Group. Her practice focuses on commercial/secured lending, asset-based lending, loan restructuring and workouts, Debtor-in-Possession (DIP) financing, and other UCC Article 9 transactions. Greta is the Atlanta Pro Bono Chair and a member of the firm’s Associates Committee.

Experience

  • Represented agent and sole lender in $35,000,000 revolving and term loan facility to a minor league baseball franchise owner.
  • Represented agent in $100 million financing of a middle market lender.
  • Represented Agent in $450 million refinancing of borrower in the steel industry.
  • Represented Agent in $105 million refinancing of borrowers in the television industry.
  • Represented multiple lenders in $195 million acquisition financing of a major clothes manufacturer.
  • Represented lender in $300 million refinancing of clothing retailer.
  • Represented agent in $40 million refinancing of borrowers in the steel industry.
  • Represented agent in $55 million refinancing of borrowers in the billboard/outdoor advertising industry.
  • Represented agent in $65 million refinancing of borrowers in the medical publishing business.
  • Represented sole lender in $21.5 million refinancing of borrower in the cable industry.
  • Represented agent in $50 million refinancing and restructuring of Borrower in the cable industry.
  • Represented sole lender in $15 million refinancing of Borrower in the pharmacy business.
  • Represented agent in $30 million refinancing and restructuring of Spanish network radio broadcaster.

Accolades

Honors & Recognitions

  • Recognized as a Leader in Banking & Finance, Georgia, Chambers USA, 2024

Affiliations

Professional

  • Member, Atlanta Bar Association
  • Member, State Bar of Georgia UCC Committee, 2010 to present

Insights

News

Education

JD, Georgetown University Law Center, cum laude, 1994

BA, Political Science, Clemson University, magna cum laude, with senior departmental honors, 1991

Admissions

Georgia

